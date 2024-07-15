Alivia Care, Inc. Introduces Alivia Care @ Home to the Gainesville & Ocala Community

Gainesville, FL, July 15, 2024 — Alivia Care Inc., the parent organization of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, announces the launch of Alivia Care @ Home, a groundbreaking initiative designed to deliver exceptional home health, home care, and supportive care (community-based palliative care) services to patients at an earlier stage of their illness, all within their homes’ familiar and comforting environment.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a trusted provider in North Florida since 1979, has consistently delivered high-quality and compassionate care. In 2020, its leaders established Alivia Care Inc. to broaden its mission and vision, aiming to extend care to more individuals in more locations and at earlier stages of illness progression. Today, Alivia Care @ Home represents this commitment by bringing the same renowned standards of care to the community through innovative home-based solutions.

Alivia Care @ Home will become a recognizable name across North Central Florida, offering specialized care for patients who prefer receiving treatment at home. Whether patients require home healthcare, additional caregiver support, or ongoing pain and symptom management, Alivia Care @ Home ensures they receive services designed to enhance their quality of life.

“Alivia Care @ Home is committed to extending the reach of our care services, making them more accessible to those in need,” said Susan Ponder-Stansel, CEO of Alivia Care, Inc. “Our goal is to provide continuous, comprehensive care that begins earlier in a patient’s journey, helping them manage their conditions in a familiar and comforting environment.”

Alivia Care @ Home offers a comprehensive range of specialized services, including nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapies. These services are meticulously tailored to meet each patient’s unique needs, empowering them to regain mobility and independence within their familiar home surroundings. From assisting with daily activities to enhancing mobility and strength, we focus on individual goals and preferences, enabling patients to embrace life with confidence.