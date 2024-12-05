Almonds: A Heart-Healthy Addition to Your Diet

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains a leading cause of death in Australia, with diet-related factors such as high blood pressure, elevated body mass index, and high cholesterol levels significantly contributing to its prevalence. Emerging research highlights almonds as a nutritional powerhouse that can play a vital role in promoting heart health.

Almonds and Heart Health

With over 25 years of scientific research, almonds are celebrated for their heart-protective benefits. A systematic review in 2016 demonstrated that diets enriched with almonds significantly reduced total cholesterol, LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, and triglycerides, without affecting HDL (“good”) cholesterol levels. Australian almonds contain healthy fats, known as monounsaturated fats which are good for the heart. These monounsaturated fats help to lower ‘bad’ cholesterol and total cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease. But it’s not just the good fats, it’s the unique nutrient matrix that Australian almonds contain that supports heart health, including plant protein, fibre, calcium, vitamin E, phytosterols, polyphenols and many other vitamins and minerals.

Why Almonds? Almonds stand out for their unique nutrient matrix, which combines:

● Healthy Fats: Low in saturated fat and high in mono- and polyunsaturated fats.

● Fibre & Phytosterols: Contributing to reduced cholesterol reabsorption and increased excretion.

● Antioxidants: Helping to combat oxidative stress linked to cardiovascular damage.

● L-arginine: Supporting endothelial function by improving nitric oxide bioavailability.

Almonds in Everyday Diets

The Australian Dietary Guidelines recommend consuming 30 grams of nuts, including almonds, daily. Incorporating almonds as a portable and convenient snack, or as part of recipes inspired by the Mediterranean diet, has shown promise in reducing CVD risk by up to 30%.

What Does the Research Say?

Reducing Oxidative Stress: Regular almond consumption is associated with reduced oxidative stress—a condition contributing to the onset of diseases like diabetes and CVD.Improving Endothelial Function:Studies indicate that nuts, rich in L-arginine, can enhance blood vessel function, reducing risks linked to atherosclerosis. Mediterranean Diet Benefits: The landmark PREDIMED study demonstrated that older adults on a Mediterranean diet supplemented with nuts experienced a 30% reduction in CVD incidence.