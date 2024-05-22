HYDERABAD, INDIA & REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (May 22, 2024) — Alvotech , a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide (“Alvotech”), and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA, wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., (BSE: 500124 | NSE: DRREDDY | NYSE: RDY | NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries hereafter referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”), announced that the companies have entered into a license and supply agreement for the commercialisation of AVT03, Alvotech’s biosimilar candidate to Prolia® and Xgeva® (denosumab). The collaboration combines Dr. Reddy’s global commercial presence with Alvotech’s proven capabilities in developing biosimilars for markets worldwide.

Prolia® and Xgeva® are indicated for the treatment of various diseases including osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and prevention of skeletal-related events in adults with advanced malignancies*.