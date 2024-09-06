By – Shashank Avadhani, CEO of Alyve Health, India’s fastest-growing Health-Tech platform

The recent agreement between India and Singapore marks a significant step in healthcare collaboration in India. We at Alyve Health commend the MoU signed by Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, which focuses on critical areas such as disease surveillance, maternal and child health, and the prevention of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

This partnership is not just a response to current health challenges; it is a strategic initiative aimed at building a resilient healthcare ecosystem capable of adapting to future needs. Improving maternal health and nutrition for children is essential, as nearly 35% of Indian children under five are stunted due to malnutrition. Access to innovative healthcare solutions can significantly bolster nutritional interventions and maternal care programs, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for mothers and children alike.

We recognize the importance of this collaboration in fortifying public health systems and enhancing patient outcomes. By leveraging Singapore’s advanced healthcare technology and best practices, we can enhance healthcare delivery in India, particularly in underserved rural areas. Alyve Health is committed to leveraging this partnership to meet the evolving health demands of our communities, contributing to a healthier future for all.