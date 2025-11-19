APM Terminals Pipavav Strengthens Rural Healthcare with 8,000plus Eye Care Beneficiaries

Pipavav, 19 Nov: APM Terminals Pipavav, in collaboration with Sudarshan Netralaya, Amreli, and Gayatri Parivar Trust, Rajula continued its long-standing commitment to rural eye health through its bimonthly eye check-up camp. The programme has been running since 2017, providing accessible and quality eye care to villagers across the region.

Villagers from over 70 villages surrounding the port participate in these camps, making it one of the most sustained and impactful rural eye-care interventions in the district. At the November camp, a total of 200 villagers were examined, including 110 men and 90 women. Following the diagnosis, 56 cataract and other minor surgeries were successfully conducted at Sudarshan Netralaya, Amreli, ensuring timely treatment for individuals with impaired vision.

Since the inception, the initiative has benefitted more than 8,000 villagers, significantly improving the quality of life for many senior citizens, daily-wage earners, truck drivers and those with limited access to medical facilities.

Commenting on the programme’s impact, Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav, said: “Accessible healthcare is a critical need in rural communities, and our eye check-up camp ensures that villagers receive timely diagnosis and treatment without financial or logistical burdens. Reaching more than 8,000 beneficiaries is a reminder of how sustained efforts, along with the support of partners like Sudarshan Netralaya, can make a meaningful difference in people’s daily lives.”

Through this initiative, APM Terminals Pipavav upholds its commitment to inclusive healthcare, ensuring that essential services like eye care reach underserved populations and contribute to overall community development.