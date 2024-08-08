Apollo Clinic launches nationwide vaccination campaign to tackle monsoon illnesses

Bengaluru, August 08, 2024: With the goal of helping Indians tackle monsoon related diseases& illnesses, Apollo Clinic, one of the leading chains of multi-specialty clinics in India has launched a nationwide vaccination campaign. As part of the campaign, the clinic chain will be providing a set of 10 vaccinations and another set of 10 tests to tackle monsoon related issues. Through this campaign, the clinic is targeting to reach patients across all 102 clinics.

Speaking on the campaign, an Apollo Clinic spokesperson quoted, “Every year, during monsoon season, we have seen several news highlighting upon the rise and spread of several diseases. This includes dengue, malaria, influenza, season flu, etc. These disease outbreaks leads to high influx of patients at several medical institutions and disrupts common people’s lives as well. Keeping this in mind, we decided to launch this campaign in order to reduce this disease burden this year. We are confident that we will be able to help our patients live happier and healthier lives through this season.”

In India, every monsoon season witnesses a rise in diseases such as dengue, malaria, typhoid, seasonal flu, etc. As per a WHO report, India ranks among the world’s 30 most highly endemic countries for dengue. As per another report by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), typhoid, dengue, malaria, scrub typhus and influenza have emerged as a public health concern in the past 2 years. The report stated that annually, typhoid affects approximately 4.5 million people in India, resulting in around 9,000 deaths.

Recognizing the need to address this, the clinic chain had launched the health campaign this month. The clinics provide consultation, lab investigations and radiology tests for common illnesses such as viral fever, influenza, seasonal flu, stomach infections, leptospirosis, rashes and other illnesses. The clinics will also provide immunization for vaccine preventable diseases and special comprehensive fever testing packages for seasonal illness like Dengue, Malaria, Typhoid, Chikungunya. The Fever panel includes investigations like Complete Blood Count, Malarial Antigen, Widal Test, Complete Urine Examination, Dengue IgM & IgG, Dengue NS1 Antigen, Typhidot – IgM and Others.

The health package will be available across all clinics until 31st August, 2024. Appointments for the same can be booked online of the clinic’s website, through call or by simply visiting a nearby clinic.