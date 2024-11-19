Apollo Hospitals Guwahati Performs Endoscopic Spine Surgery Under Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Program for the first time in North East India

Guwahati, November 19, 2024: In a groundbreaking achievement, Apollo Hospitals Guwahati has successfully performed Northeast India’s first Endoscopic Spine Surgery under its advanced Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (MISS) Program. This pioneering procedure was conducted by a highly skilled team of Neuro Spine Surgeons led by Dr. Shameem Ahmed and Dr. Deep Dutta, under the proctorship of a renowned expert from outside the state.

This landmark surgery marks a significant step forward in the region’s healthcare, demonstrating Apollo Hospitals Guwahati’s leadership in adopting state-of-the-art medical technologies to enhance patient outcomes. The Endoscopic Spine Surgery, a cutting-edge minimally invasive technique, exemplifies the hospital’s commitment to precision, innovation, and holistic spine care.

Transforming Spine Care at Apollo Hospitals Guwahati

Apollo Hospitals Guwahati’s Spine Care team offers a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to addressing spinal conditions, ranging from congenital and degenerative issues to trauma and tumors. With a focus on advanced Minimally Invasive techniques, the hospital employs both instrumented and non-instrumented approaches to deliver personalized care.

“Our advanced MISS techniques, including the endoscopic approach, allow us to provide structural support while minimizing surgical impact,” stated Dr. Shameem Ahmed. “By integrating advanced imaging technologies and minimally invasive methods, we ensure enhanced accuracy, quicker recovery, and improved patient outcomes. This achievement solidifies our commitment to bringing world-class spine care to Northeast India.”

In addition to procedures like Endoscopic Spine Surgery, AHG is exploring groundbreaking therapies such as stem cell applications in spinal cord injury (SCI) and innovations like spinal cord stimulation. These efforts reflect Apollo Hospitals Guwahati’s mission to remain at the forefront of medical advancements and provide transformative solutions for patients.

A Commitment to Excellence

As part of its ongoing dedication to advancing spine care, Apollo Hospitals Guwahati recently hosted a Continuing Medical Education (CME) event showcasing its expertise in managing complex minimally invasive cases. This initiative underscores Apollo Hospitals Guwahati’s leadership in the region and its role in promoting effective, less-invasive treatments for a wide range of spinal conditions.