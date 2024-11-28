Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad Performs 25 Asleep Deep Brain Stimulation Surgeries in 24 Days

Hyderabad, 28th November 2024: Movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremors, and dystonia affect millions globally, with India contributing some of the highest numbers. Parkinson’s alone impacts over 1 million Indians, making the country a significant hub for neurological conditions. Addressing this growing burden, Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad introduces Fast Track Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Surgery, specializing in Asleep DBS Surgery—a groundbreaking innovation offering unmatched precision and patient comfort.

Asleep DBS Surgery: A Game-Changer in Neurological Care

At Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad, Asleep DBS Surgery combines cutting-edge image guidance with state-of-the-art technology to perform deep brain stimulation under general anaesthesia. This approach eliminates the discomfort of awake procedures while delivering accuracy comparable to frame-based methods using microelectrode recording.

In addition, Apollo Hospitals utilizes AI-driven technology, Brain-Computer Interfaces, and patient-specific micrometric targeting to enhance the precision of the DBS procedure. This advanced integration of technology allows for:

Greater Patient Comfort: Surgery is performed in a pain-free state under general anaesthesia, ensuring a relaxed experience.

Unmatched Precision: Advanced imaging systems guarantee accurate electrode placement, reducing risks and improving outcomes.

Tailored Care: Each procedure is customized to meet the specific needs of individual patients, ensuring optimal results.

With this innovative approach, Apollo Hospitals ensures faster recovery, reduced risks, and a seamless patient experience.

Fast Track DBS Surgery: Minimizing Hospital Stays, Maximizing Impact

Fast Track DBS Surgery at Apollo Hospitals allows patients to be discharged within 24 hours of their procedure. This revolutionary approach is designed to minimize hospitalization while maintaining world-class care standards. Patients suffering from movement disorders can now look forward to quicker recoveries and significant improvements in their quality of life.

Setting Global Milestones in Neurological Excellence

Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad, under the leadership of Dr. Dhanunjaya Rao Ginjupally, has achieved an extraordinary feat by performing 25 DBS surgeries in just 24 days, including two surgeries on the same day—a rare accomplishment worldwide. Dr. Ginjupally’s expertise, honed through extensive international training, places Apollo Hospitals at the forefront of advanced neurological care.

Life-Changing Stories: Patient Impact

Patients like Ramesh Prasad and Narayan, who suffered from debilitating movement disorders, have regained control over their lives through Asleep DBS Surgery. Their recovery stories demonstrate the transformative potential of this innovative procedure.

Leadership Perspectives

Dr. Ravindra Babu, Director, Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad: “This remarkable achievement showcases Apollo’s commitment to advancing medical innovation. Our focus is on delivering world-class care that improves lives.”

Dr. Subba Reddy, Renowned Critical Care Specialist & Neuro Intensivist, Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad: The innovation of Asleep DBS Surgery ensures that we provide not only precision in treatment but also the highest level of safety and comfort for our patients.”

Mr. V. Tejesvi Rao, CEO, Apollo Hospitals Telangana Region: “Fast Track and Asleep DBS Surgery exemplify Apollo’s vision of setting new standards in healthcare. We are proud to offer solutions that combine precision, innovation, and compassion.”

World Movement Disorder Day: Raising Awareness Observed on November 29, World Movement Disorder Day emphasizes early diagnosis and advanced treatment options like DBS. Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad leads the way in raising awareness, offering hope, and improving outcomes for patients with movement disorders.

Why Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad?

Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad stands as a beacon of hope for patients with movement disorders, offering unparalleled care through groundbreaking innovations