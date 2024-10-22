Apollo Hospitals launches first-of-its-kind Hand Clinic in Ahmedabad

22nd October 2024, Ahmedabad: Apollo Hospitals has launched the first-of-its-kind comprehensive Hand Clinic in Ahmedabad that will provide multidisciplinary care for all hand-related issues. This innovative clinic brings together a team of experts, including plastic surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, rheumatologists and physiotherapists, to address a wide range of conditions affecting the hands.

From congenital conditions such as fused fingers or missing digits in young children to injuries sustained by adults and arthritis in senior citizens, the Apollo Hand Clinic is designed to offer complete solutions for patients of all ages.

Dr. Aniket Dave, Consultant Plastic Surgeon and Reconstructive Surgery, at Apollo Hospitals Ahmedabad, said, “The Hand Clinic is the first of its kind in Ahmedabad and a one-stop-shop for all medical and surgical problems related to hands. We aim to provide complete solutions to patients.”

Dr. Vishnu Sharma, Senior Consultant, Rheumatology, at Apollo Hospitals Ahmedabad, said, “The launch of this pioneering Hand Clinic showcases our commitment to delivering holistic care. Our multidisciplinary team will ensure that every patient receives personalised treatment.”

Along with treating complex hand injuries and chronic conditions, the clinic, located at Apollo Hospital in Bhat, Gandhinagar, will also focus on rehabilitation, ensuring patients regain optimal function and mobility in their hands.

The other specialists at the Hand Clinic include Dr. Neil Rohra, Consultant Orthopaedics, Dr. Pratyusha Priyadarshini, Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, and Dr Nikunj Dadhaniya, Consultant Rheumatologist.