Hyderabad, India / Baghdad, Iraq – 27 September 2025: Apollo Hospitals, one of Asia’s largest and most trusted healthcare providers, has signed a strategic agreement with the Ministry of Interior, Republic of Iraq, to manage and operate the Internal Security Force Hospital.

Apollo Hospitals has signed an agreement to provide advanced medical care to Iraq’s security forces and their families, further strengthening India’s healthcare footprint overseas. Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, said the partnership is in line with the vision of “Heal in India, Heal by India, Heal from India.”

“Over the years, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, has emerged as a global hub for healthcare. Every month, more than 20,000 international patients are treated here. This agreement reinforces our mission to extend India’s finest healthcare expertise across borders, bringing hope and healing to Iraq’s security forces and their families,” he said.

The collaboration is expected to facilitate access to world-class treatments and specialized care for Iraqi personnel, highlighting Hyderabad’s role as a major destination for international medical tourism.

Dr Sangitha Joint Managing Director Apollo Group of Hospitals Said this collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening healthcare services for Iraq’s internal security forces and their families. Under the agreement, Apollo Hospitals will bring its internationally recognized expertise in hospital management, advanced clinical care, and patient safety protocols to ensure delivery of world-class healthcare services at the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejesvi Roa V said “We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, in this important initiative. Apollo Hospitals has always been committed to advancing healthcare access globally, and through this collaboration, we aim to bring the highest standards of medical care, technology, and compassionate service to Iraq’s security personnel and their families.”

A representative from the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, added

Diplomat, Ouday Khudhair Saeed, First Secretary “This agreement with Apollo Hospitals is a vital step in strengthening our healthcare infrastructure. We are confident that this partnership will greatly benefit our internal security forces by providing them and their families with the quality healthcare they deserve.”

The partnership highlights Apollo Hospitals’ vision of expanding its global footprint while contributing to the development of healthcare systems in the region. The Internal Security Force Hospital, under Apollo’s management, will be equipped with advanced medical facilities, skilled professionals, and specialized programs tailored to meet the unique needs of Iraq’s security personnel.