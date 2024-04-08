Asia’s First CT Scanner Unveiled at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi for Faster Medical Interventions

April 8, 2024 Sujata Health 0

Pune, 8th April 2024: Making healthcare accessible and affordable for the people of Pune and nearby areas. Manipal Hospital has launched the first 128-slice ingenuity CT scanner in Asia that offers unparalleled accuracy, minimal radiation exposure, superior image quality, faster reporting time, and a smooth, convenient process for patients. Along with this, a high-end digital X-ray system was installed at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi which is equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure precise diagnosis, better resolution, more clarity, and highly detailed images and more effective treatments.

MH Kharadi_CT Scan Launch

Speaking on the launch of this CT scan machine, Dr. Ritika Chamadia, Associate Consultant-Radiology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, said, “With the launch of this CT scan machine, Manipal Hospital aims to provide the best standard of diagnosis to the people. With cutting-edge technology and higher image quality, this innovative equipment will provide more safety and peace of mind compared to older methods. This allows us to get a better understanding of patients’ conditions along with more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans.”

