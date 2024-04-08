Pune, 8th April 2024: Making healthcare accessible and affordable for the people of Pune and nearby areas. Manipal Hospital has launched the first 128-slice ingenuity CT scanner in Asia that offers unparalleled accuracy, minimal radiation exposure, superior image quality, faster reporting time, and a smooth, convenient process for patients. Along with this, a high-end digital X-ray system was installed at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi which is equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure precise diagnosis, better resolution, more clarity, and highly detailed images and more effective treatments.
Speaking on the launch of this CT scan machine, Dr. Ritika Chamadia, Associate Consultant-Radiology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, said, “With the launch of this CT scan machine, Manipal Hospital aims to provide the best standard of diagnosis to the people. With cutting-edge technology and higher image quality, this innovative equipment will provide more safety and peace of mind compared to older methods. This allows us to get a better understanding of patients’ conditions along with more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans.”