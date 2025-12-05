Asia’s largest dialysis services provider NephroPlus to launch IPO on December 10, 2025

Chandigarh, Dec 05th: The IPO of Hyderabad based NephroPlus – Asia’s largest dialysis services provider and fifth largest globally (in terms of number of treatments performed in Fiscal 2025), will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 10, and close on Friday, December 12.

The Price Band has been fixed, and a discount per Equity Share is being offered to Eligible Employees.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 353.4 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,12,53,102 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

NephroPlus, whose 165-bedded dialysis clinic in Tashkent, Uzbekistan is the largest dialysis clinic globally, proposes to utilize Rs. 129.1 crore from the Net Proceeds of the Fresh Issue towards capital expenditure for opening new dialysis clinics in India and Rs 136 crore for pre-payment or scheduled repayment of certain borrowings.

NephroPlus, incorporated in 2009, is the largest organized dialysis service network in India with pan-India network of clinics across 288 cities across 21 States and 4 Union Territories. It has a global network of 519 clinics, including 51 clinics across the Philippines, Uzbekistan and Nepal.

It offers haemodialysis, with capabilities such as home haemodialysis, hemodiafiltration, holiday dialysis, dialysis on call, and dialysis on wheels, ensuring patients have access to the most suitable and convenient treatment options.

In Fiscal 2024, the Indian dialysis service market was valued at USD 818 million, and it is expected to reach about USD 1,979 million in 2029.