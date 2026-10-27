AZmed Connects X-ray AI Findings to Coordinated Care Through RapidAI

AZmed’s FDA-cleared AZtrauma and AZchest applications, part of its Rayvolve AI suite, integrate with the Rapid Enterprise Platform, extending access to X-ray AI findings across radiology, emergency and orthopedic teams.

PARIS [October 27, 2026] — AZmed, one of the leading AI companies in medical imaging, today announced that its FDA-cleared AZtrauma and AZchest X-ray AI applications are available through RapidAI, a global leader in enterprise clinical AI, via the Rapid Enterprise Platform. The applications join a portfolio of 50+ clinical solutions that support radiologists and care teams across the patient journey, bringing AZmed’s X-ray analysis capabilities into a connected platform used by more than 2,500 hospitals.

X-ray findings can shape urgent decisions about treatment and follow-up, making timely interpretation and communication essential. AI can help radiologists identify suspected abnormalities and prioritize exams for review, while a shared clinical platform makes those insights accessible to the care teams acting on them. This connects support for the radiologist’s read with the coordination needed for next steps in care. In the U.S., AZtrauma detects fractures, joint effusions and dislocations on musculoskeletal X-rays across adult and pediatric (ages ≥ 2) populations. AZchest covers five findings on frontal chest X-rays: lung nodules, consolidation, pneumothorax, pleural effusion and increased cardiothoracic ratio, with triage and notification for pneumothorax and pleural effusion.

The integration gives teams a consistent way to access and act on AI findings across clinical specialties, reducing the need to navigate separate AI tools. Radiologists receive AZmed results and worklist prioritization through Rapid Navigator Pro, while emergency physicians and orthopedic teams access results through the Rapid Mobile App, giving them shared clinical context to coordinate next steps.

For health systems, a single IT deployment simplifies adding and managing AZmed’s applications alongside RapidAI solutions. Rapid Edge Cloud provides resilient infrastructure, while Rapid Insights gives health systems centralized visibility into AI program utilization and performance to support oversight as they expand their use of clinical AI.

“AZtrauma and AZchest are built to fit the way a radiology department already works, not to add another screen to it,” said Julien VIDAL, CEO of AZmed. “Through the Rapid Enterprise Platform, radiologists read with our results in the same place as the rest of their AI, and the emergency and orthopedic teams act on those same findings.”

The collaboration advances AZmed’s expansion in the U.S., making its FDA-cleared X-ray AI available to health systems through RapidAI’s established clinical network.