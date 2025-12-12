Billion Hearts Beating Foundation adds three Ambulances to Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru as a part of CSR Activity

Bengaluru, Dec 12: Apollo Hospitals Bangalore today held an event to mark the official launch of three advanced life-support ambulances by Billion Hearts Beating Foundation. The initiative aims to enhance emergency medical response in the region and ensure timely access to critical care. These ambulances have already been used for special medical camps across Bangalore and have touched more than 23 thousand lives already.

“Our commitment has always been to strengthen the chain of emergency care, both inside and outside the hospital. The addition of these advanced life-support ambulances will significantly improve our ability to reach patients in those crucial first minutes,” said Mr. Akshay Oleti, CEO – Apollo Hospitals, Karnataka,. “Partnerships like this reinforce what can be achieved when healthcare institutions and responsible corporates work together for the community’s wellbeing.” Ms. Sudha Jhijaria, Head CSR Operations, Billion Hearts Beating, said, “For us, impact is measured by how quickly help can reach someone in need. These ambulances will bridge the crucial gap between crisis and care, taking our mission from hospitals to homes, from cities to communities.”

Emphasising the importance for strong pre-hospital care, Prof. Dr. Venkatesh A N Regional Director & Head Emergency Medicine – Karnataka Region, Apollo Hospitals noted, “Emergency care begins the moment a distress call is made, not when a patient reaches the hospital. These ambulances are equipped as mobile intensive care units, designed to deliver expert care in those critical early minutes. This collaboration amplifies our reach and strengthens our mission to save time and in doing so, save lives.”