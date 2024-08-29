Blood Donation Drive: Aster RV in association with Aster Volunteers Foster a Culture of Compassion

Bengaluru, 2024: In a commendable effort to support the community during times of need, Aster RV, in association with Aster Volunteers, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Aster DM Healthcare, recently organized a successful blood donation drive at its Premises at JP Nagar. The drive saw an overwhelming response from both employees and interested individuals, with more than 100 participants, of which 80 were eligible to donate blood.

The primary objective of the blood donation camp was to address the shortage of blood in blood banks during viral infection seasons and ensure a stable supply for emergencies, surgeries, and medical treatments. The collected blood will be stored at the Aster Blood Bank for future use.

“Donating blood is a noble act that can save lives and make a significant difference in someone’s well-being,” said Parashuram, Assistant Manager, CSR at Aster RV Hospital. “We are proud of our employees who have come forward to support this cause and contribute to the betterment of the community. The Blood Donation drive not only thanked and treated the donors but also assured providing of free blood during times of emergencies of their families “

The blood donation drive was organized as a social activity, open to both patients and employees. Aster Volunteers, known for their active involvement in community service, played a crucial role in the success of the event by arranging the camp, managing the logistics, and motivating people to donate blood.

“As an organization, we believe in the power of collective action to create a positive impact,” added [Parashuram]. “Through initiatives like these, we aim to foster a culture of compassion and encourage people to come together for the greater good.”

The blood donation drive was a collaborative effort between Aster Volunteers and the Aster Blood Bank, ensuring a seamless process and the highest standards of safety and hygiene.

Aster Hospitals started Aster Volunteers with a singular vision, to unite people from all walks of life in helping make the world a little better. The initiatives of Aster volunteers through medical and non-medical aid, seek to impact the underserved sections of our society. This short but deeply fulfilling journey of 6 years has helped impact the lives of 4 million+ people, with just 53,000 volunteers. This initiative exemplifies the commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all, irrespective of geographical barriers. As the hospital continues to work towards the well-being of underserved communities, such initiatives pave the way for a healthier and more inclusive society.