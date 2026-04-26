BMJRFT replaced 129 Dialysis Machines worth ₹12 Crore with donor support and felicitated them for their generosities

Hyderabad, Apr 26: Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust (BMJRFT) has once again set a benchmark in affordable healthcare by replacing 129 dialysis machines worth ₹12 crore through donor support, further strengthening its mission of providing low-cost dialysis services.

BMJRFT has revolutionised access to dialysis by offering treatment at just ₹300 per session, compared to ₹2,500–₹5,000 typically charged in corporate hospitals. This initiative has significantly reduced the financial burden on patients while ensuring quality care.

Typically, dialysis machines have a lifespan of around 20,000 sessions or 5–7 years, depending on safety standards and performance audits. However, through efficient management and maintenance, BMJRFT has extended the life of its machines to 30,000–35,000 sessions. When the Trust decided to replace the machines, it was able to mobilise donor support within a week, reflecting the strong trust and goodwill it enjoys.

To honour this generosity, the Trust organised a Felicitation Ceremony for Donors of 129 Dialysis Machines on Saturday night at Marvel Imperial Garden, Secunderabad.

Praveen Kumar, Executive Director NMDC LIMITED and SMT KASARANENI DAMAYANTHI I.A.S (Retd.) were the guests at the felicitation

Among the key contributors, NMDC donated 40 machines worth ₹3.5 crore under its CSR initiative. Shivprakash Bansal, philanthropist and industrialist, contributed 16 machines and also pledged an annual donation of ₹50 lakh to support the Trust’s working capital needs.

Some of the big donors, such as Kailash Charan, Builder & Jeweller and the owner of Imperial Garden and P. Narendra, CEO -Pragati Offset Pvt Ltd, were also honoured

Other prominent donors include Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd and a well-wisher (8 machines each), PL Raju Construction (3 machines), and Sirisha Projects Pvt Ltd (2 machines).

Additional contributions came from Hariom Pipe Industries Limited, Goutam Chand and Santosh Bokadia (Chennai), and several individual donors, including members associated with Swastik Spices, as well as families such as that of Harish Gandhi Linga and Café Niloufer, each contributing one or more machines. In total, these contributions amount to 129 dialysis machines.

Delivering the welcome address, Trust Chairman P. C. Parakh, a former IAS officer, said that the ability to mobilise resources for replacing 129 machines within a short time reflects the confidence people have in BMJRFT’s work. Despite rising inflation and increasing costs of medicines, the Trust continues to provide dialysis at ₹300 per session, saving an estimated ₹200 crore in dialysis costs and an additional ₹100 crore in medicines for patients. He added that upgrading machines is not just a technical improvement but an enhancement of dignity in patient care, and expressed gratitude to NMDC and all donors.

Currently, BMJRFT performs around 600 dialysis sessions per day and approximately 15,000 sessions per month across 11 centres. The Trust has completed over 18 lakh dialysis sessions in 17 years and is expected to reach 20 lakh sessions by April–May next year.