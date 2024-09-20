Breaking the Silence – Open Conversations Can Prevent Suicides

Dr. Vinay Aggarwal, Past National President IMA & Head of Pushpanjali Medical Centre

Suicide is a silent crisis that affects millions worldwide, yet it remains shrouded in stigma, often whispered about in hushed tones or ignored altogether. The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day from 2024 to 2026, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”, with the call to action “Start the Conversation”, is both a challenge and an opportunity. It challenges us to confront the uncomfortable truths about mental health and suicide and offers the opportunity to prevent tragedy through open dialogue and understanding.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India saw a staggering 171,000 suicides in 2022—the highest ever recorded. With suicides on the rise, it is evident that we are not addressing the underlying issues. Suicide does not discriminate. It touches all age groups, from young students grappling with academic pressure to the elderly struggling with isolation. As a healthcare professional and someone deeply invested in the well-being of our societies, I believe we must start the conversation now.

Traditionally, suicide has been treated as a taboo subject, often surrounded by shame and silence. This lack of open dialogue worsens the situation by preventing individuals from seeking help and isolating those in need of support. Mental health struggles are frequently misunderstood and stigmatized, causing many to suffer alone. “Changing the Narrative” emphasizes shifting from judgment and fear to empathy and understanding, recognizing mental health issues as legitimate concerns requiring attention and care.

Open communication is essential in suicide prevention. Many individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, or suicidal thoughts feel they cannot turn to anyone, fearing judgment or being seen as a burden. By fostering conversations, we can create environments where people feel safe to share their feelings. Workplaces and schools also have a vital role in promoting mental health by providing resources and support without fear of professional repercussions. The more we normalize conversations about mental health, the easier it becomes for those in need to seek help.

How to curb suicidal thoughts

The call to action for this year, “Start the Conversation”, is simple but powerful. It encourages us to break the silence surrounding suicide by creating environments where people can talk openly about their feelings. This can be done in families, workplaces, schools, and even in casual social settings. It’s not just about professionals stepping in; it’s about each one of us recognizing when someone might be struggling and offering a compassionate ear.

Role of Families & Friends – Families play a crucial role in this conversation. Often, they are the first to notice signs of distress in a loved one—whether it’s a change in behavior, withdrawal from social activities, or a sense of hopelessness. A simple conversation could be the lifeline someone needs. By listening without judgment, we can offer support and, if necessary, encourage professional help. We need to equip families with the tools to recognize and respond to these warning signs early on. Timely intervention – Timely intervention is critical in suicide prevention, as it can make the difference between life and death. Addressing mental health concerns early on allows for a wider range of treatment options and reduces the risk of an individual resorting to suicide as a solution to their pain. Timely intervention isn’t just about immediate action—it’s about creating a culture where asking for help and talking about mental health are normalized, making it easier for those in distress to seek help. Role of Healthcare professionals – Healthcare professionals are uniquely positioned to change the narrative on suicide. By integrating mental health care into routine medical check-ups, we can proactively address mental health concerns before they reach a crisis point. General practitioners, in particular, must be trained to recognize early signs of depression or suicidal ideation and offer timely referrals to mental health experts. Empathize to supress impulsivity – Suicide can often be an impulsive decision made during moments of intense emotional turmoil. Empathy plays a critical role in this process—understanding the person’s pain and offering non-judgmental support can defuse immediate impulses and open the door for longer-term solutions. Ensuring that individuals feel heard and understood can reduce feelings of isolation and prevent impulsive actions that may have irreversible consequences. Role of Media and Community – The media and community are crucial in shaping perceptions of suicide and mental health. Responsible media coverage, focusing on hope and recovery while avoiding sensationalism, helps reduce stigma and prevent imitation. By promoting positive narratives, the media encourages individuals to seek help. Communities, through schools, workplaces, and local groups, can provide support networks and safe spaces for open discussions. Community-based programs and awareness campaigns further ensure access to mental health resources, making it easier for those in need to seek assistance.

Hospitals and clinics should also provide resources for counseling and mental health services, ensuring that patients and their families know help is available. Furthermore, our medical infrastructure must be equipped to address mental health needs on a larger scale, especially in rural and underserved areas where access to care remains limited.

Starting the conversation on mental health and suicide can prevent unnecessary loss of life. We need to foster environments that are safe, supportive, and free of stigma, where people feel comfortable sharing their struggles and seeking help.

This World Suicide Prevention Day, let us all take the call to action seriously. Whether you’re a family member, friend, colleague, or healthcare provider, your willingness to listen, to ask how someone is doing, and to offer support could save a life. It’s time we start the conversation and, in doing so, change the narrative around suicide for the better.