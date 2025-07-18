Bridging Borders Internship Launched for US-Based Indian Medical Students in Nizamabad

Nizamabad Police Commissioner unveiled “Bridging Borders”, an Internship for Indian-Origin Medicos from the USA

Early detection is the only way to fight cancer: Sri Potharaju Sai Chaitanya, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad.

Grace Cancer Foundation to Screen 1,500 Police Personnel for Cancer under Nizamabad Commissionerate

Over 200 Beneficiaries in Day-Long Free Cancer Screening Drive

Nizamabad, July 18, 2025 — A unique initiative titled Bridging Borders—an internship program for Indian-origin medical students from the United States—was formally launched today at Bridge Gap Hospitals (formerly Indur Cancer Hospital), Madhav Nagar, Nizamabad in a function on Friday. The internship aims to connect global youth with grassroots healthcare systems in India.

The program was launched during a day-long Free Cancer Screening Camp jointly organised by Grace Cancer Foundation and Bridge Gap Hospitals, the only rural community cancer hospital serving five districts in Northern Telangana.

Sri Potharaju Sai Chaitanya, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, was the Chief Guest. Guests of Honour included Mr. Shreeram Iyer, Author and Government Policy Advisor, and Mr. Varma Jampana, Director & Principal Architect, United Health Group, USA.

The Commissioner felicitated 12 Indian-origin medical interns from the US, namely Sanjay Cherukuri, Prisha Susanne Sunkavalli, Deena Pasumarthi, Abhiram Attili, Ananya Vakkalanka, Shamitha Jampana, Rachel Gujjarlapudi, Anjana Chepur, Maya Srinivasan, Leela Srinivasan, and Rahul Rajkumar, under the Bridging Borders program and commended the initiative for strengthening global medical collaboration and rural outreach.

The Commissioner unveiled the poster for the 8th Edition of the Global Grace Cancer Run, expected to draw over 1.5 lakh runners across 130 countries in October in a hybrid format (online & in-person).

Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner hoped for a Cancer Free Nizamabad. No one knows the reasons for cancer. But it is widely believed as a lifestyle disease. The only way to fight it is to diagnose early. Detect it as early as possible and treat it. It is possible to treat cancer if it is diagnosed early, and improve the quality of life. It is very difficult to change the behaviour of people. Though police try their best to make riders wear helmets, they still do not follow our instructions. Doctors only have to create awareness about early diagnosis. He also urged people not to wait for somebody to come to their rescue. People on their part need to take care of their health, especially preventive health care, he told a 200-plus audience. Golden Telangana or Vikasit Bharath is only possible when villages develop. India lives in its villages. He appreciated the yeoman service of Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, the founder of Grace Cancer Foundation and his team behind Grace Cancer Foundation.

Over 200 individuals were screened in a free day-long Cancer Screen Drive for various health indicators, including: Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, BMI, Mammography, Pap Smear, Oral Cancer Screening and Clinical Examinations, X-ray & and ECG

The Police Commissioner praised Grace Cancer Foundation’s work and stressed the importance of early detection in the fight against cancer. “Lifestyle diseases like cancer can be tackled only with timely diagnosis and awareness,” he said.

Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Founder of Grace Cancer Foundation and Senior Robotic Surgical Oncologist, called Bridging Borders a landmark cross-continental initiative, connecting global youth to rural Indian healthcare. “This is how we build a healthier, cancer-free India—from the grassroots,” he said.

He emphasised: Preventive healthcare is the doctor’s highest responsibility. HPV vaccination must be promoted to prevent cervical cancer, he said. He added that Lifestyle choices are at the root of major diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and lung ailments. He expressed hope to see a future where cancer surgeries are no longer needed due to successful prevention.

During the occasion, Dr Chinnababu announced that the Commissioner has proposed to screen about 1500 plus employees under the Nizambad Police Commissionerate for cancer. And Grace Cancer Foundation will soon embark on the same.

Mr. Shreeram Iyer said India’s healthcare scale helps doctors sharpen their clinical skills faster.

Mr. Varma Jampana expressed a strong commitment to supporting Grace Cancer Foundation’s wellness programs.

Dr. Jeevan Rao, the senior-most surgeon in Nizamabad, reiterated that early detection ensures 100% cure in many cancer cases.

Several cancer survivors shared emotional accounts of their journey and recovery, underscoring the power of timely screening and compassionate care.

The day-long Free Cancer Screening Drive was organised as part of Grace Cancer Foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote preventive healthcare, create awareness, and foster global medical partnerships for rural health transformation.