Photo by Artem Podrez:

We all have our personal and professional lives. But sometimes, what we do outside work can create troubles in our places of work. Many employers ask for drug tests these days. Moreover, some companies hire you only after you have passed the urine test. In these cases, synthetic urine can be your savior.

But can synthetic urine beat a drug test? This question might have crossed your mind as well. But the answer is yes; if a Synthetic urine kit is used properly, you can easily pass the drug test.

Many reputable brands provide the best synthetic urine kits available in the market. If you think your test results will not be in your favor, you can use fake pee to pass the urine test.

This article will answer the burning question: can synthetic urine beat a drug test? And how you can use synthetic urine. So let’s get started.

What is Synthetic Urine?

You might have heard about fake pee from your peers or colleagues. It is a chemical compound that mimics human urine in smell, color, and characteristics. It has urea, creatinine, and pH balancers. If you have consumed any form of illegal substance and don’t want your employer to know about it, then synthetic urine is the perfect solution.

How to use a Synthetic Urine Kit to beat a drug test?

It is important to know how to use a fake pee kit properly. Synthetic urines come in various forms, such as liquid or powder. So, for a successful drug test, you must have a piece of proper knowledge about synthetic urine, what should be its ideal temperature, and other relevant things. So, let’s know about how to use the fake pee kit.

Purchasing a Fake pee kit

Make sure you purchase fake pee from trustworthy brands. There are many reputable brands that provide good-quality synthetic urine kits. You can also find low-quality synthetic urine, which might yield a different result.

Heating the Urine Sample

Human urine has a temperature of 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit when released from the body. So, you must heat the urine sample and maintain the temperature in the given range. If the urine is too hot or cold, it can raise suspicion. Temperature is the first thing checked by the tester.

Things to Keep In Mind to beat Urine Test

After you have purchased the synthetic urine, you should keep in mind a few things to be successful in the drug test. These things can help you pass the drug test very smoothly.

Check the Expiry Date: Always remember to check the expiry date of the fake pee kit. Usually, urine kits are good for up to 2 to 3 years if stored properly. Using an expired synthetic urine kit can give different results, and you can fail the urine test. Proper Heating of the Sample: The most important thing is the temperature of the urine sample. You can heat synthetic urine using hand warmers, heating pads, etc. You can even tape the sample to your body for the ideal temperature. Carrying the Sample to the Center: You can use different things to carry the synthetic urine discreetly. You can tape it to your body, like your groin or thigh. People also use a urine belt to hide the urine sample. Otherwise, you can keep it in secret pants or coat pockets. Wearing Proper Clothing: You must wear clothing that easily hides the synthetic urine kit. You can wear loose clothing like baggy jeans or a loose T-shirt on the test day. Ensure that the clothes you choose are comfortable and you don’t feel off in them. It should be somewhat similar to what you wear. You can also wear pants or coats with secret pockets to hide the sample. If you are tapping the sample to your body, ensure the clothes you wear properly cover the bulge. Storing the Synthetic Pee: After you have used the urine sample, you can store it in a cool and dry place. It can be used further if stored properly. Make sure to choose an airtight and sterile container to avoid bacterial contamination. According to Washington City Paper, the best synthetic urine kits can even last for 2-4 years if stored properly.

FAQs On Synthetic Urine Kit

What is synthetic urine made of?

Synthetic urine is a chemical compound that mimics the composition of human urine. It has pH balancers, urea, and creatinine to give it the exact same color and odor. Synthetic urine usually comes in liquid form; however, powdered synthetic urine kits are also available.

Can I use synthetic urine if I have taken weed?

Yes, if you have taken any drug that is not legal in your area, you can use synthetic urine for the urine test. You have to use the sample after heating it properly; the temperature should be 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. You can heat the urine sample with hand warmers or an electric heating device.

Is Synthetic Urine Detected in Drug Tests?

Yes, there are some tests where synthetic urine can be detected, but it is usually checked by specimen validity testing. The test is usually done in a certified laboratory.

Conclusion: Can Synthetic Urine Beat a Drug Test?

This leads to the end of this article; we talked about how synthetic urine can beat a drug test if used properly. The first thing to know is how to use the synthetic urine kit. If it is in powdered form, you have to mix it with distilled water to get the human-like urine. The other thing to keep in mind is the temperature of the sample. After heating the urine, you have to maintain its temperature; it should be in the range of 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

You must also hide the urine sample well. You can either attach the sample to your body or keep it in pockets that are not easily detected. There are pants and coats that have secret pockets to keep things. Ensure that the cap of the fake pee is tightly closed, or else it might spill.

Many users have used synthetic urine to pass their drug tests. If you also think that the urine test result will not come in your favor, you can use a fake pee kit.