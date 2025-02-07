Cancer Advocacy Takes Center Stage at the 3rd Cancer Conclave 2025 with Experts and Survivors

Delhi, 7th Feb 2025: –UHAPO, a leading Cancer navigation and home care enterprise successfully organized the third edition of The Cancer Conclave 2025, a virtual gathering of prominent oncologists, policymakers, researchers, NGOs, industry representatives, cancer survivors, and caregivers to discuss advancements, challenges, and the future of cancer care in India. The conclave served as a platform to assess current challenges, explore innovative treatment approaches, and advocate for systemic change to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

The event featured thought-provoking discussions on crucial topics, including Gaps in Cancer Care from Epidemiological Studies, Supporting Newly Diagnosed Cancer Patients: Advocacy’s Role, Cutting-Edge Cancer Therapies, Palliative Support and End-of-Life Care, Improving Cancer Care Access Through Government Schemes, and Building Public-Private Partnerships for Cancer Advocacy.

“It was an honor to be a part of such an insightful panel today at The Cancer Conclave 2025, organized by UHAPO, a leading Cancer navigation and home care enterprise. In typical conferences, opportunities to engage with policymakers are rare. But when you do get the chance to interact with them and hear their perspectives, it truly shifts the way you view various issues,” said Dr. Vijay Patil, Medical Oncologist, Mumbai.

Mr. Vivek Sharma, Founder of UHAPO Health Services, emphasized the organization’s patient-centric approach, stating, ‘Cancer is something we don’t plan for, but when faced with it, we need an unbiased partner to navigate the physical, emotional, social, and financial challenges. UHAPO provides exactly that—support from those affected by cancer, for those affected by cancer.

Dr. Kumar Prabhash, another esteemed Medical Oncologist from Mumbai, highlighted the need for advocacy in cancer care, remarking, “Advocacy in cancer care is crucial—not just for raising awareness, but for driving systemic change. It empowers patients, supports research, and ensures that the voices of those affected by cancer are heard in shaping policy and treatment advancements.” Addressing the need for quality healthcare despite resource limitations, Dr. Akhil Kapoor, Professor & Medical Oncologist, Tata Memorial Centre, Varanasi, noted, “Achieving high-quality, reproducible care in resource-limited settings while ensuring patient voices shape policy requires innovation, collaboration, and advocacy.” Highlighting the emotional and social challenges of cancer, Sangeeta Ravi Prakash, Cancer Caregiver, shared, “Dealing with cancer is a challenge like no other—one that impacts not only the body but also the emotions, relationships, and finances. It’s crucial to explore all available options rather than resigning to the belief that there are none. Don’t hesitate to seek help, even if faced with rejection.”

The conclave saw participation from leading experts across the country, including those from Bangalore, Raipur, Nashik, Mumbai, Kolkata, Tezpur, Assam, Varanasi, and more

UHAPO continues to lead the way in cancer advocacy and patient-centric care by bringing together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to collaborate, innovate, and improve cancer outcomes in India. The discussions from this conclave will serve as a roadmap for future efforts to address gaps in cancer care, ensuring better access to treatment, support, and research advancements.