CARE Hospitals and SunRisers Hyderabad Team Up to Inaugurate Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre

Hyderabad, 16th May 2024: CARE Hospitals, India’s leading multi-specialty hospital chain, achieved a significant milestone as it inaugurated its cutting-edge Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre at its Banjara Hills Unit. The facility which heralds a new era in specialized healthcare for athletes and active individuals, was inaugurated by SunRisers Hyderabad cricketers – Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahamad, in the presence of Varun Khanna – Group Managing Director, Quality Care India Limited, Jasdeep Singh – Group CEO, CARE Hospitals, Dr. Sanjib Kumar Behra, HOD-Orthopedics & Joint Replacement and other key clinical experts and dignitaries.

“Today, we embark on a journey to redefine sports medicine and rehabilitation, not just for athletes but for anyone seeking to lead an active lifestyle,” said Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director, Quality Care India Limited. “Our vision is to provide comprehensive care that not only addresses injuries but also focuses on prevention, rehabilitation, and performance enhancement. The launch of this department reflects CARE Hospitals’ dedication to supporting athletes and active individuals at every stage of their journey.” Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO of CARE Hospitals, emphasized the importance of this initiative in addressing the challenges faced in sports medicine. “Through this launch, we aim to bridge the gap in access to specialized care, ensuring that athletes and active individuals receive the support they need regardless of their location. The collaboration between CARE Hospitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad underscores a shared commitment to advancing sports medicine and promoting athlete well-being.”

The Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills will offer a wide array of services including injury prevention programs, advanced diagnostics, personalized rehabilitation plans, and sports nutrition counselling. The goal is to empower individuals to achieve peak performance while prioritizing their long-term health.

CARE Hospitals recently partnered with SunRisers Hyderabad as their official medical partner for the ongoing premier T20 cricket leagues. Together, both entities aim to promote sports participation and community health. They will continue to explore innovative initiatives that benefit athletes and inspire individuals to embrace an active lifestyle. CARE Hospitals remains committed to its mission of promoting sports and well-being in the community, leveraging its expertise to support athletes and enthusiasts alike.