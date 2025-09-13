CARE Hospitals Launches 9th International Rhinoplasty and Facial Plastic Surgery Summit 2025

CARE Hospitals Inaugurates 9th International Rhinoplasty & Facial Plastic Surgery Workshop & Indian Facial Plastic Surgery Summit 2025

Hyderabad, 13th September, 2025: CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, in association with the Facial Reconstructive & Cosmetic Surgery India Trust (FRCSIT), successfully inaugurated the 9th International Rhinoplasty & Facial Plastic Surgery Workshop & Indian Facial Plastic Surgery Summit 2025 on today, at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad.

The prestigious two-day workshop was inaugurated by Mr. Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director, Quality Care India Limited (QCIL) alongside distinguished leaders including Dr. Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services, CARE Hospitals; Dr. N. Vishnu Swaroop Reddy, Clinical Director, HOD & Chief Consultant ENT, Facial Plastic & Cochlear Implant Surgeon and Mr. Biju Nair, Zonal Chief Operating Officer, CARE Hospitals. The ceremony was also attended by eminent national and international faculty and a large gathering of doctors participating in this academic exchange.

Mr. Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director, QCIL, shared, “This summit exemplifies CARE Hospitals’ vision of bringing world-class knowledge and innovation to India. By fostering collaboration between leading international surgeons and our own medical fraternity, we strengthen the capabilities of our healthcare ecosystem and ultimately enhance outcomes for patients across the country.”

Day one of the summit featured live surgical demonstrations by world-renowned experts, keynote lectures by pioneers including Prof. Yong Ju Jang (South Korea) and Dr. Chuan-Hsiang Kao (Taiwan), Dr. Ullas Raghavan (UK), Dr. Sandeep Uppal (Singapore), Prof. Nar Maya Thapa (Nepal) as well as interactive panel discussions on advances in rhinoplasty, reconstructive surgery and cosmetic innovations. The sessions provided delegates with unparalleled exposure to the latest global practices in facial plastic surgery.

Reflecting on the occasion, Dr. N. Vishnu Swaroop Reddy, Clinical Director, HOD & Chief Consultant ENT, Facial Plastic & Cochlear Implant Surgeon, CARE Hospitals, and Organising Chairman, remarked, “The opening day of this conference was a testament to the transformative power of collaboration and knowledge-sharing. The exchange of expertise, combined with live surgical demonstrations, makes this summit a unique platform that will inspire surgeons in India to push the boundaries of clinical excellence.”

Mr. Biju Nair, ZCOO, CARE Hospitals, added, “We are honoured to host this landmark academic event in Hyderabad. The enthusiastic participation of global faculty and delegates reinforces our mission at CARE Hospitals to create platforms that enhance clinical standards and bring international expertise closer to Indian healthcare.”

The summit, which continues today, September 14, is set to feature further live surgical demonstrations and high-level academic sessions, cementing its position as one of the most significant gatherings of facial plastic surgeons in India.