CARE Hospitals, Malakpet Performs Life-Saving Emergency Angioplasty on 49-Year-Old in Cardiogenic Shock

Hyderabad, Nov 17: Doctors at CARE Hospitals, Malakpet, saved the life of a 49-year-old man who was brought in with severe chest pain and in a state of cardiogenic shock. The patient, a resident of Hyderabad, had suffered a cardiac arrest and was initially treated at a local hospital where CPR was administered, followed by ventilator support and thrombolysis. But his condition did not improve, and he was in cardiogenic shock (his heart was unable to pump enough blood).

When he arrived at CARE Hospitals, his blood pressure was extremely low, and his heart’s pumping efficiency (ejection fraction or EF) was only 40%. The emergency cardiac team immediately performed an angiogram, which revealed a 70–80% blockage in the left main coronary artery and a blood clot in the left anterior descending (LAD) artery — a life-threatening condition that required immediate intervention.

Dr. Naveen Kumar Cheruku, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & HOD – Cardiology, CARE Hospitals, Malakpet, performed an emergency image-guided angioplasty (PCI). A stent was placed from the left main artery to the LAD artery to clear the blockage. Blood flow was restored successfully. The patient’s condition improved, he was removed from the ventilator, and discharged after 5 days.

Dr. Naveen Kumar Cheruku said, “When the patient arrived, he was in cardiogenic shock with a critical blockage in the left main artery, one of the most vital arteries supplying blood to the heart. These situations are extremely high-risk because every minute of delay can cause irreversible heart damage or even death. Performing a left main to LAD angioplasty in such unstable conditions is highly challenging as the heart is already weak. However, with rapid decision-making, advanced imaging support, and excellent coordination among our entire cardiac team, we were able to restore blood flow just in time. This case reinforces how speed, skill, and teamwork can truly save lives.”

Mr. Praveen Kumar Edla, Chief Operating Officet, CARE Hospitals, Malakpet, said, “This case reflects our hospital’s capability to manage highly critical cardiac emergencies. Our doctors, cath lab team, and emergency staff are trained to act within minutes, which often makes the difference between life and death. Timely medical intervention is crucial, and this case is a strong example of how immediate treatment can save lives.”

This case emphasizes the importance of recognizing symptoms such as severe chest pain, breathlessness, and sweating, and seeking immediate medical help. In conditions like left main artery blockage, quick intervention can be the difference between survival and fatality.