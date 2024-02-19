Chronic Kidney Diseases – Diagnosis & Treatment

Dr. Vishal Saxena, Senior Director – Nephrology & Renal Transplantation, BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi

The burden of chronic kidney diseases in India cannot be assessed accurately. The approximate prevalence of CKD is 800 per million population (pmp), and the incidence of end stage renal disease is around 150-200 pmp. Most common cause of kidney disease is diabetes and high blood pressure. Both the diseases are related to our genetics and lifestyle, hence the emphasis is to keep our diabetes and blood pressure under control with medicines, exercise and a blend of healthy food. Blood pressure not only needs to be judiciously controlled , but weather its secondary to kidney disease also needs to be ruled out. Young people developing high bp especially needs to be screened for underlying kidney diseases.often people feel depressed once diagnosed with chronic kidney disease( CKD), hence the whole idea of doctors is now to focus on a holistic approach when dealing with CKD. This involves dietary change, avoiding pain killers , quit smoking and to promptly refer to a nephrologist ,once diagnosed with diabetes , high bp or any form of CKD. Certain kidney diseases are controllable/ treatable hence the need to promptly diagnose the disease and treat it .

Preventive strategies play a very pivotal role in dealing with CKD. Regular health check ups form an integral role in screening of CKD during early phase, which i think should be inculcated in schools, colleges at entry level and while joining a new job or organization. Since treating a CKD patient is more expensive these screening strategies will definitely reduce the financial burden on the patient and on the society as whole. Another most neglected area in our country is lack of physical activity/regular exercise. Regular exercise not only improves physical well being, but also is a stress buster for a lot of patients. All these measures help in creating awareness in coping with the kidney disease and allow the patient to deal with his disease with a positive mindset. Being in regular follow up with one’s kidney physician helps the patient to help discuss strategies to not only control his disease but also to formulate a planned way of dealing with his ailment. India being a big country with patients having varied dietary habits, diet plays a very important role when it comes to kidney diseases, hence patients regular diet counselling is very important. Kidney diseases have a variable presentation; hence a tailor-made therapy is important for each kidney patient.