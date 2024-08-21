CK Birla Hospital Restores Mobility in 60-Year-Old Woman After Sudden Paralysis

Gurugram: In a remarkable display of medical expertise and cutting-edge technology, doctors at CK Birla Hospital Gurugram have successfully treated a 60-year-old woman who was suddenly paralyzed in both legs due to a significant spinal tumor. The patient, a resident of Rohtak, had initially sought treatment at a local hospital but was referred to CK Birla Hospital after the initial investigations failed to pinpoint the cause of her condition.

Upon arrival at CK Birla Hospital, the patient underwent comprehensive diagnostic tests that revealed the presence of a sizable tumor in her spine, which had caused the paralysis of her lower limbs. The tumor had severely impacted her ability to perform daily activities, leaving her dependent on her children for even the simplest tasks. After a thorough consultation with Dr. Arun Bhanot, a leading Spine Surgeon at CK Birla Hospital, the patient was fully informed about the microscopic tumor removal surgery that could potentially restore her mobility.

Explaining about the surgical procedure, Dr Arun Bhanot, Director-Spine Surgery, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram said “Utilizing the latest advancements in microscopic spine surgery and neuromonitoring techniques, the tumor excision surgery was performed successfully. These technologies play a crucial role in enhancing the precision and dexterity of spinal procedures. By combining high-definition imaging with real-time guidance, neuro-Monitoring allows surgeons to accurately target and remove the tumor while preserving the surrounding healthy tissues. This advanced approach not only minimizes the risk of complications but also significantly reduces recovery time.”

The use of microscopic spine surgery, paired with neuro-monitoring, represents a significant leap forward in the surgeon’s ability to treat complex spinal conditions. This technology enables them to perform intricate procedures with unparalleled accuracy, ensuring the best possible outcomes for such patients.

Dr Arun further added “The surgery was a resounding success, with the tumor being completely removed without affecting any healthy tissues. Remarkably, the patient was discharged just three days post-surgery and showed an extraordinary recovery, being able to walk independently within a week. Her return to normalcy has brought immense relief and joy to her and her family, who had been deeply concerned about her sudden and debilitating condition.” The 60 year old patient, said “I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Arun Bhanot and the entire team at CK Birla Hospital. When I lost the ability to walk, I feared I would never regain my independence. But thanks to their expertise and the advanced surgery, I am back on my feet and living my life again. The care I received was nothing short of miraculous.”

