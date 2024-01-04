Companies that are making the IVF process hassle-free and accessible for women

According to a report from the Office of National Statistics, more and more working women are choosing to have children later in life, often in their thirties, owing to the pressure of having to balance a family with their jobs, have a higher standard of living, and increasing cost of raising children. The India in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market size was valued at $883.50 Million in 2022 and is estimated to surpass $4667.80 Million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.08% from 2023- 2032.

Here are some of the companies making the IVF process hassle-free and accessible for women.

Arva

Founded in 2023, Arva is a new-age fertility tech company that empowers women and their partners to build families on their timelines. Arva Health, a startup focusing on women’s healthcare through data-driven insights, has introduced home fertility tests for women. Arva offers an at-home fertility diagnostic test with a personalized analysis and goal-based recommendations that can be tracked over time. In addition, Arva provides a Fertility concierge- a team of wellness experts, including gynecologists, nutritionists, and mental health counselors, to offer support during the fertility journey.

Elda Health

Founded in 2020, Elda Health is a digital wellness platform that understands and stands for women, globally. Elda offers holistic mid-life and wellness solutions through physical, mental, medical, and social interventions. From menstruation to menopause: Elda Health believes in a “you first” approach. Work hand-in-glove with a community of women who grow together, and encourage them in their

journey of self-care and wellbeing. At Elda, it creates a positive sense of self. Women should feel empowered, making strides in all walks of life. Supporting wellness through mindful initiatives, led by its expert panel of doctors, programs are designed to provide undivided attention to women and mid- life care, globally.

Maya

Founded in 2012 Maya, earlier known as LoveCycles, offers a smartphone app for women that acts as a smart menstrual cycle tracker with offerings such as assigning color codes, password protection, setting reminders to phone calendar, backup and sync data (available on paid premium version) along with recording metrics such as weight, temperature, pill intake, symptoms among others. The app is available across multiple OS platforms. Product of Plackal Technologies. The app is being used by 6 million+ users across the globe and is available in 15+ languages.

Subhag Health Tech

Founded in 2018, Subhag Health Tech is the developer of infertility treatment devices. The company uses patented technology and develops Intra intra-uterine insemination kits for infertility treatments. The products include Androwash and V-conceive. Subhag HealthTech has come up with VConceive, the world’s first home-based IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) kit. Subhag has invented the world’s first home IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) kit named V conceive ™ to solve the problem of childlessness for infertile couples without visiting doctors and IVF clinics. Apart from VConceive, Subhag HealthTech has also developed AndroWash which eliminates the andrologist from the value chain. This preprogrammed, automated, sperm washing device will now enable gynecologists to perform the sperm wash at their clinic without depending on the labs.