Cybersecurity for Healthcare Summit USA to Focus on Securing Patient Data

Princeton, NJ, June 10, 2024 –The expansion of medical device technology has led to greater cybersecurity risks, necessitating comprehensive strategies to protect patient data and ensure business continuity. To address these challenges, QG Media, an ISMG company, presents HealthSec: Cybersecurity for Healthcare Summit USA. Scheduled for June 12-13, 2024, in Boston, the summit will focus on protecting healthcare and life sciences sectors in the U.S. from cyberthreats.

The recent ransomware attack on Change Healthcare – a major player in healthcare data exchange – caused delays in processing an estimated 15% to 50% of medical claims nationwide. Change Healthcare’s parent company UnitedHealth Group incurred around $1.6 billion in losses due to the attack and its aftermath. The incident highlights the critical importance of safeguarding patient care information, financial data and other sensitive records, and underscores the importance of robust data security in the healthcare sector, where sensitive patient information is constantly exchanged.

The HealthSec Summit offers an opportunity to engage with top-tier leaders from healthcare delivery organizations, medical device manufacturers and life sciences companies. Attendees will gain invaluable insights and collaborate on achieving cyber resilience.

The two-day summit will cover a wide range of critical themes, including assessing the impact of current cyberthreats, bolstering defenses against sophisticated attacks, leveraging lessons learned from data breaches, exploring AI applications in cybersecurity, identifying vulnerabilities in medical devices, navigating new regulatory requirements, and enhancing operational resilience through integrated IT and operational technology security.

“The HealthSec Summit USA ensures the most relevant and up-to-date topics are addressed,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director, QG Media. “With an agenda curated for senior cybersecurity professionals and guided by an advisory committee of industry experts, the summit delivers targeted insights and actionable strategies for today’s challenges.”

Chief information security officers, including Aaron Weismann of Main Line Health; Anahi Santiago of Christiana Care Health System; Patty Ryan of QuidelOrtho; and Jigar Kadakia of Emory Healthcare, will assess best practices and analyze trends and predictions for the cybersecurity landscape in healthcare. Attendees will include CISOs, IT directors, and other senior IT and cybersecurity professionals from healthcare facilities, medical device manufacturers, biotech firms, pharmaceuticals, managed healthcare organizations, life sciences companies, and diagnostic labs.

Day 1 will commence with a keynote from Michael Prakhye, CISO of Adventist HealthCare, followed by a panel discussion on the current threat landscape in healthcare and life sciences. Moderated by David Anderson, CISO of Ensemble Health Partners, panelists – Lynette Larkins, director of information security, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; Bezawit Sumner, CISO, CRISP; and Raymond Pawlicki, executive chairman, PrecisionLife – will explore the impact of geopolitical events on cybersecurity and identify the most credible threats facing the sector today.

On Day 2, Karl Kotalik, chief solutions officer of Celerium, will offer practical strategies for defending against data breaches, focusing on reducing detection times and improving containment strategies. Esmond Kane, CISO of Steward Health Care, will present a case study on surviving ransomware attacks, sharing lessons learned, and best practices for preparation and recovery. A CISO fireside chat moderated by Prakhye will offer advice on engaging the board to support cybersecurity initiatives.

“The HealthSec Summit USA offers an invaluable opportunity to gain real-life insights into how healthcare companies are defending against cyberattacks,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president – events, ISMG. “Attendees will learn firsthand from case studies and presentations, with an opportunity to engage and network with senior leaders in the industry, senior audience of IT and cybersecurity leaders and build cross-industry partnerships.”

By addressing current and emerging cyberthreats, the summit aims to equip cybersecurity leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect their organizations and ensure the safety of patient data.