DAIS Partners with Leading Hospitals across Mumbai for Cutting-Edge Hand Surgery Initiative

Initiative of Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons (DAIS) to Elevate Surgical Mastery and Enhance Patient Care

Mumbai, 23rd September 2024 –Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons (DAIS) proudly collaborated with leading hospitals across Mumbai, including Jaslok Hospital, Zen Hospital, Pinnacle Ortho Centre, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, and Seth GHMC & KEM Hospital, for a live surgery course focused on ‘Hand Surgery’ from September 18th to 21st, 2024.

The workshop featured esteemed national faculty, including Dr. Sudhir Warrier, Dr. Hemant Patankar, Dr. Parad Lad, Dr. Rohan Habbu, Dr. Prashant Kamble, and Dr. Kiran Ladkat, who offered unparalleled insights and hands-on training to enhance surgical skills.

Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President – Global Sales & Marketing, stated, “Auxein Medical, through the Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons (DAIS), aims to enhance medical education and research, ultimately improving patient care. We are grateful to our partner hospitals and esteemed faculty for their support in advancing medical education and surgical skills through the Hand Surgery Course.”

Division of Auxein Institute for Surgeons (DAIS) is an initiative reflected Auxein’s unwavering commitment to advancing surgical education. DAIS provided over 700+ case studies and hands-on training, dedicated to elevating surgical skills and improving patient care through customized implants and innovative solutions.