DIABETES’ HIDDEN BURDEN: Research reveals that diabetes impacts the mental well-being of more than 4 in 5 Indians living with the condition

India 16 November 2024: A new global survey conducted by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reveals that 86% of Indians living with diabetes have experienced anxiety, depression, or another mental health condition as a result of their diabetes.

The fear of developing complications (76%) was the most common factor leading to mental health conditions, other factors included daily diabetes management (72%), accessing support from a healthcare professional (65%) and accessing medicines and supplies (61%).

The survey also highlighted a clear call for better support, with 79% of Indians living with diabetes seeking increased support for their emotional and mental well-being from their healthcare providers.

Although diabetes doesn’t always lead to mental health challenges, close to 85% of Indians living with diabetes report experiencing diabetes burnout, primarily due to feeling frustrated or overwhelmed by daily diabetes management. Alarmingly, nearly three quarters (73%) of those affected by burnout admitted to stopping or interrupting their diabetes treatment due to stress or feeling overwhelmed.

Dr Banshi Saboo, Diabetologist & Chairman of Diabetes Care & Hormone Clinic in Ahmedabad said: ‘According to the latest IDF estimates, over 74 million people are currently living with diabetes in India, with the prevalence rate expected to reach 10% of the adult population by 2045. Bearing those figures in mind, the IDF survey suggests that the mental well-being of over 59 million people could be impacted due to the daily burden of managing their condition’.

Dr Banshi Saboo added, ‘While diabetes affects both physical and mental well-being, care often focuses only on blood sugar management, leaving many overwhelmed. We need to look beyond blood sugar for a better diabetes life’.

The data also highlighted a gender divide, as 90% of women living with diabetes responded that they had experienced a mental health condition as a result of their diabetes, compared to 84% of men.

Nupur Lalvani, living with type 1 diabetes since 1995 commented: ‘Diabetes isn’t just a condition, it’s a constant companion that impacts absolutely everything. Every day, 24/7, I make over 180 decisions just to stay alive’.

This World Diabetes Day, the International Diabetes Federation is calling on healthcare providers, policymakers, and communities to recognise the profound impact of diabetes on well-being. Putting well-being at the heart of diabetes care can improve health outcomes and the overall quality of life for the millions of people living with diabetes worldwide.