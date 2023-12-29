Disha Eye Hospital Asansol: A Trusted Name for Eye Care Services

Dec 29: If you are looking for a reliable and affordable eye hospital in Asansol, you should consider Disha Eye Hospital. Disha Eye Hospital is one of the leading eye care providers in West Bengal, with a network of 12 branches across the state. Disha Eye Hospital Asansol is conveniently located on GT Road, near the Asansol Court. It offers a range of eye care services, such as:

Comprehensive eye check-up

Cataract surgery

Glaucoma diagnosis and treatment

Diabetic retinopathy management

Corneal transplant

LASIK and refractive surgery

Pediatric ophthalmology

Oculoplasty and cosmetic surgery

Contact lens fitting and dispensing

Disha Eye Hospital Asansol has a team of experienced and qualified ophthalmologists, who use the latest technology and equipment to ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients. The hospital also has a well-equipped operation theatre, a pharmacy, an optical shop, and a cafeteria for the convenience of the visitors. The hospital is open from 9 am to 6 pm on weekdays, and from 9 am to 2 pm on Sundays.

Disha Eye Hospital Asansol is committed to providing quality eye care services at affordable prices. The hospital also participates in various social initiatives, such as free eye camps, school screenings, and awareness programs, to promote eye health and prevent blindness in the community. Disha Eye Hospital Asansol is a trusted name for eye care services in Asansol and nearby areas. If you have any eye problems or need an eye check-up, you can book an appointment online.

By

Sujata Muguda

Shreyas WebMedia Solutions