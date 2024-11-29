Doctors at Manipal Hospital Baner Performs Advance POEM Procedure on a 34-Year-Old Patient to Treat Rare Swallowing Disorder

Pune, 29th November 2024: In a recent case, a 34-year-old patient who had serious swallowing issues was successfully treated at Manipal Hospital in Baner, Pune. The patient came to the hospital with debilitating symptoms such as severe dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), vomiting, nausea, and loss of appetite that had been present for six months and had a major impact on their quality of life. To further understand his condition, an Oesophago-Gastro-Duodenoscopy (OGD Scopy) was performed, which revealed that the patient was suffering from Achalasia cardia. Looking at the patient’s condition, Dr. Prasad Bhate and his team decided to perform the Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) procedure.

Achalasia cardia, a rare esophageal disorder of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), was identified as the patient’s disease. Due to abnormal esophageal muscular spasms and the LES’s inability to relax, the condition stopped food and liquids from passing into the stomach. There are 8–12 cases of achalasia cardia for every 100,000 people worldwide.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Prasad Bhate, Consultant – Gastroenterologist, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, said, “Achalasia cardia is a challenging condition to treat due to its complexity. The POEM method is a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure that reduces the need for open surgery. This leads to a faster recovery and improved outcomes for patients. Our patient was able to drink water within two hours of the treatment and progressed to a liquid diet within days, then to a soft diet for ten days. Esophageal manometry, the most advanced diagnostic tool available at the hospital’s newly constructed GI Motility Lab, made the diagnosis easier. This test analyzes esophageal muscle contractions and LES function and gives an accurate diagnosis of swallowing abnormalities such as achalasia.”

The POEM procedure, which was performed entirely endoscopically, involved making precise cuts in the esophageal muscles to relieve the obstruction and restore normal swallowing function. POEM surpasses conventional techniques like Heller myotomy and pneumatic dilatation, with less invasiveness and faster recovery.

Commenting on the hospital’s capabilities, Mr. Anand Mote, Cluster Director, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune said, “At Manipal Hospital in Baner, we are committed to using advanced techniques such as POEM to provide the best possible treatment to our patients. It shows our dedication to merging cutting-edge technology and a patient-centered approach. The effective treatment of this case highlights our hospital’s leadership in providing world-class gastrointestinal care and revolutionary solutions to rare medical conditions.”

Admission Date: 3/10/24

Procedure Date: 4/10/24

Discharge Date: 7/10/24