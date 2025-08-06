Doctors at Manipal Hospital, Baner treat Rare pulmonary aspergillosis in non-immunocompromised patients

Pune, 06th August 2025: Doctors at Manipal Hospital in Baner observed an increase in lung fungal infections, even in healthy people. The hospital treated two cases of pulmonary aspergillosis in previously healthy patients. This shows that seasonal factors (pollution and increased humidity) made these people vulnerable – a change.

The first patient, a 46-year-old man, came at the hospital with a dry persistent cough, intermittent fever, and weight loss. A chest scan showed left lower lobe pneumonia, that lead doctors to assume tuberculosis over cancer. Bronchoscopy with BAL (bronchoalveolar lavage) found the presence of Aspergillus flavus, a lesser-known fungus species. The patient has now recovered completely.

The second instance involved a 56-year-old female who presented with a right upper lobe mass lesion and a thick wall cavity, both of which were highly suspected of being malignant. In this case, a BAL fungal culture revealed Aspergillus niger. She was successfully treated, and the lesions in her lung gradually disappeared.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Nagesh Dhadge, HOD & Consultant – Respiratory Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Baner said, “Pulmonary aspergillosis is not anymore confined to the immunocompromised. Climate change, air pollution, and excessive moisture during the monsoon season all contribute to non-immunocompromised conditions linked with fungal infections, independent of immune competence. In both cases mentioned, bronchoscopy and antifungal medication led to timely intervention, preventing major consequences. We were able to make a diagnosis after eliminating out tuberculosis and malignancy. Bronchoscopy and BAL cultures were important in isolating the fungus species and implementing appropriate care.” Mr. Anand Mote, Cluster Director, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune said, “At Manipal Hospitals, we are committed to treating patients quickly and competently, especially in uncommon and difficult situations. Although rare, these situations serve as strong reflections of the importance of rapid diagnosis and the use of multidisciplinary teams to manage complex infections.”

It is important to urge public to be alert of persistent respiratory symptoms, particularly during the monsoon season, and to make prompt diagnosis and treatment decisions. Some respiratory symptoms, such as coughing without explanation, fever, and weight loss, should not be taken seriously, especially if person reside in an environment where fungi can grow rapidly.