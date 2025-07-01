Doctors at SRM Global Hospitals Donate Tree Saplings to Mark National Doctors’ Day

Chennai, 1 July 2025: To celebrate the spirit of healthcare and environmental stewardship, SRM Global Hospitals celebrated Doctors’ Day by donating 500 saplings to Jeevitham Trust, a Chennai based non-profit organisation committed to environmental stability, community development and youth empowerment.

The sapling donation ceremony took place in the Hospital campus where senior doctors, staff and Jeevitham Trust representatives and volunteers came together to celebrate the dual commitment to heal and nurture the planet. The initiative honored the selfless act of service by the doctors while reinforcing the importance of ecological awareness in modern healthcare.

Talking about the initiative, Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, President of SRM Global Hospitals, reflected on the broader vision of healthcare said, “Doctor’s Day is not only a celebration of clinical excellence but also to preserve the health of our ecosystems that we thrive in. At SRM Global Hospitals, we believe healing encompasses more than curing illness, it involves emotional and mental well-being as well — creating a healthier world for everyone. Planting these saplings is our tribute to life, growth, and sustainability.”

Jeevitham Trust, Chennai has been actively engaging in initiatives to promote green cover, sustainable living, and holistic community upliftment. Their collaboration with SRM Global Hospitals strengthens the alignment between healthcare institutions and environmental well-being.

Expressing his appreciation for the collaboration Mr. Irudaya Selva Doss, Director of Jeevitham Trust, Chennai said, “We are honored to be part of SRM Global Hospitals symbolic gesture on this special day. These saplings symbolize more than trees as they represent our shared commitment for sustainability, social impact, and environmental accountability. Partnerships like this are important for building empowered, strong communities.”

This Doctors’ Day initiative reflects the Hospital’s continued commitment towards corporate social responsibility, blending ecological awareness with a mission to advance holistic healthcare. As these saplings grow, they will serve as living memorials to the healing touch of the doctors and our sustainable planet.