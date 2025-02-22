Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital and Sachin Tendulkar collaborate to promote eyecare wellness

Mumbai, 22 February 2025: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, India’s largest eye hospital chain with over 67 years of legacy and 223 hospitals globally, has roped in Sachin Tendulkar as its new brand ambassador. For the past 21 years, the hospital has been performing free eye surgeries on 100 patients annually under its ‘100 Centuries, 100 Patients’ program—a tribute to the Cricketing Legend. This is in addition to the 2 lakh surgeries performed in a year while serving 2 million patients annually.

The collaboration commenced with two television commercials that were well-received by the masses. The first advertisement play’s on one of Sachin’s biggest fan confusing him with his lookalike only for the real Sachin to step in and save the day for his fan. In the second advertisement, The Master Blaster is paired with the renowned Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath, which evokes the nostalgia of the 1990s for cricket fans.

Speaking on this association, Prof. Dr. Amar Agarwal, Chairman of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said, “We are honored to have Sachin Tendulkar as our brand ambassador. His association marks a new chapter in our journey of excellence in eye care. For over two decades, our hospital has been performing 100 free eye surgeries annually as a tribute to him. His unparalleled legacy in cricket, as the only player to score 100 centuries, aligns with our mission to achieve the best in healthcare, one patient at a time. We remain committed to providing world-class eye care and raising awareness about the importance of good eye health through regular eye checkups for everyone.”

Sachin Tendulkar expressed his satisfaction with the partnership: “I am delighted to be collaborating with Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital. I had inaugurated their facility in Bangalore several years ago. The team had pledged to provide complimentary eye surgeries to patients in need. It appears that we have completed a full circle with our current association. I am delighted that the television commercials were well-received, as I had a wonderful time filming them. We are eager to collaborate in order to disseminate the significance of eye care throughout the globe and in India.”