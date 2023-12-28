Dr. Catherine Davis Chosen as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R.

Kansas City, MO, December 28, 2023 — Catherine Davis of Kansas City, Missouri, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.

About Dr. Catherine Davis

Dr. Catherine Davis is a health consultant for Health Metric Systems, based in Palo Alto, California. In her role, she is responsible for locating physicians for families in the area. She is an expert in change management, sales operations, and nursing.

Dr. Davis earned a Ph.D. from Walden University in 2005 and an M.S. in Adult Nurse Practitioner from Syracuse University in 1998. She belongs to the A.O.H.N., A.N.A., and U.A.W.

In her spare time, Catherine enjoys cooking and being with her family.