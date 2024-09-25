Dr. Jart+ Arrives In India- Bringing Skincare Innovation From Korea

25th September, 2024: A powerful brand from Estee Lauder Companies was created in 2005 by an architect and a cutting-edge dermatologist. Inspired by art, they wanted to create the first Active Derm skincare brand in Korea that didn’t require a doctor’s visit. Fueled by Korean skincare innovation and the energy of Seoul, Dr.Jart+ harnesses the most advanced ingredients and technology with an artful delivery. The result: an unexpected fusion of SKIN. SCIENCE. ART. The brand’s high performance skincare innovations with a playful, artful twist, now come to India only on Nykaa.

Dr.Jart+ means “Doctor Joins Art.”

SKIN.SCIENCE.ART is Dr. Jart+’s unique point of difference.

SKIN

Dr.Jart+ is the go-to expert for skin barrier. Our products deliver high-performance skincare with immediate and long-term derm claims and benefits and unique textures.

SCIENCE

We bring the best of Korean innovation and scientific discoveries first-to-market (technology, patented ingredients and product forms).

ART

We differentiate from the clinical derma landscape with optimistic and surprising storytelling that makes high-performance skincare fun.

Dr.Jart+’s voice is bold, unique, unexpected.

Dr.Jart+ Korean innovation is surprisingly easy to understand thanks to its creative drive and vibrant colors. Dr.Jart+ is serious skincare made accessible in every sense; genderless, modern, fun. Art is the lens through which Dr.Jart+ views the world. Just as the arts evolve, so does the imagery of Dr.Jart+. The brand always enriches and entertains, with a modern twist that is utterly original, proving that even serious skincare can spark a smile.

