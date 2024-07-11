Dr. Mickey Mehta and HSNC University Launch Transformative Yoga Certificate Course

Delhi, July 11, 2024 – Dr. Mickey Mehta, the globally renowned holistic health guru and spiritual life coach, founder of 360° Holistic Health Healing, proudly announces the launch of an immersive yoga certificate course as a stepping stone in the evolution of humanity. Presented in partnership with HSNC University, Mumbai, and Chellaram School of Yoga and Wellness, this program is set to commence on July 19, 2024, and conclude on September 11, 2024.

The 45-hour yoga certificate program is designed to explore the origins, philosophy, and profound benefits of yoga for human transformation. More than just a physical exercise, yoga underpins success, leadership, and holistic well-being by aligning the mind, body, and spirit.

Participants will experience a holistic upliftment of their personalities, enhanced longevity, immunity, vitality, and through practices that cleanse, purify, regulate, and fortify health. This course is tailored for individuals of all ages and backgrounds, aiming to empower them to integrate yoga into their daily lives.

Upon completion, participants will acquire fundamental proficiency in both the practice and science of yoga. Graduates will also qualify for the Vivek Yoga Pro (Teacher Training Course)–Level 2 and become eligible for the Ayush Ministry Yoga Protocol Instructor Certification exams.

Dr. Mickey Mehta expressed his excitement about the course, stating, “This transformative yoga certificate course is not just about physical well-being but about aligning ourselves with universal harmony. It’s a journey towards holistic wellness and personal growth.”

This transformative yoga certificate course promises to be a milestone in personal growth and holistic well-being. Join us on this journey towards a healthier, happier life through the timeless wisdom of yoga and learn how physical geometry comes in congruence with the sacred geometry of this universe.