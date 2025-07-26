Dry Eye emerging as a lifestyle epidemic among Techies and Teenagers: Dr. C. Jagadesh Reddy, Pristine Eye Hospitals

Hyderabad, July 26, 2025 — Dry Eye is no longer an age-related condition—it is now rampant among screen users, warned Dr. C. Jagadesh Reddy, Cornea, Cataract & Refractive Surgeon and Founder of Pristine Eye Hospitals.

With growing concern over excessive screen time and its impact on eye health, Pristine Eye Hospitals is soon to launch the city’s first dedicated Centre of Excellence for Dry Eye, a state-of-the-art facility designed to address what Dr. Reddy calls a “lifestyle epidemic.” The Centre will be formally inaugurated on July 30 by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Telangana. Dr Reddy disclosed while addressing a press conference on Saturday at Pristine Hospitals in Madhapur.

Dry Eye Disease (DED), once seen predominantly in the elderly, is now emerging as a widespread lifestyle disorder among tech professionals and teenagers due to excessive screen use, said Dr Reddy.

“We are no longer dealing with a simple eye issue—Dry Eye is now a digital-age health crisis,” warned Dr. C. Jagadesh Reddy.

Centre of Excellence for Dry is the first-of-its-kind facility in Hyderabad

Located in the IT Hub of the city near Rayadurgam Metro Station, opposite Raheja Mindspace, the new Centre of Excellence for Dry Eye is equipped with World-Class Diagnostics: Tear Film Analyzer, Meibography, LipiView® Imaging; Advanced Therapies: LipiFlow®, IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), BlephEx™, MeiboFlow®, and Punctal Plugs; Personalized Eye Wellness Programs: For IT professionals, teenagers, and senior citizens and ‘Screen Smart’ Corporate Packages: Supporting workplace vision health.

Dr Reddy observed the condition as the Blink Crisis, which is putting Screenagers & Techies at Risk

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Reddy said that the recent studies show: 70% of IT professionals and 40% of urban teenagers report Dry Eye symptoms. 1 in 3 tech workers suffer from moderate to severe Dry Eye. Teenagers using screens for over 4 hours/day are twice as likely to develop DED

“From work to entertainment, education to social interaction—our lives revolve around various devices and screens,” Dr. Reddy said. “We’re blinking less, straining more, and ignoring the silent suffering of our eyes”. he added

Coinciding with the Centre’s inauguration, Pristine Vision Foundation, the hospital’s non-profit arm, is rolling out the “Blink Break” campaign—a city-wide awareness movement promoting digital eye health and early detection.

The campaign encourages the 20-20-20 Rule, according to which it is suggested that every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds. People can do the Dry Eye Self-Test (OSDI) via the Pristine website. The campaign creates the need for preventive screening before symptoms worsen

The Foundation will also extend screening and care to underserved communities through outreach camps and mobile clinics, aiming for a future where no one loses vision due to preventable conditions.

Dry Eye Disease is underdiagnosed, often self-treated with OTC drops, or completely ignored. If it is left untreated, it can lead to chronic discomfort, corneal damage, and infections.

The Common causes for dry according to the experts, are due to reduced blinking (up to 60%) while using screens, prolonged air-conditioned indoor environments and poor ergonomics, posture, and prolonged contact lens use

“Dry Eye isn’t just a medical condition anymore—it’s a modern lifestyle disorder. Techies and ‘screenagers alike must become more mindful,” emphasised Dr. Reddy. “Our Centre is just the beginning—our goal is to spark a larger shift toward eye wellness in a screen-dominated world. It is not about the screen time, but it is about screen mindfulness, he said.

For more details, dry eye screening, or to join the Blink Break campaign, please visit www.pristineeyehospitals.com or call 90008 52020