Srinagar,29th August 2024: ELFA International donated a Hysteroscope Unit to Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar with financial support from NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, NTT DATA partnered with ELFA International to support its mission of addressing the healthcare needs of people in Jammu and Kashmir.
A hysteroscopy is an essential instrument for performing minimally invasive procedures such as hysteroscopy. This procedure is crucial for diagnosing and treating intrauterine conditions, including abnormal bleeding, polyps, fibroids, and other uterine abnormalities. The availability of a hysteroscope will significantly enhance the hospital’s capability to provide high-quality care and improve patient outcomes.
The Hysteroscope Unit was handed over by the Chief Guest of the event Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah (IAS), Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education and Mr. Nazim Zai Khan (IAS), Mission Director National Health Mission, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, other dignitaries presented at the occasion included Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Hakak (JKAS), Administrator GMC and associated hospital, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Muzafer Jan, Medical Superintend LD Hospital, Mr. Mir Iftikhar Ahmad, Sr. Vice-President, ELFA International, Mr. Mehran Khan, CEO, ELFA International and senior team member of ELFA International.
Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah (IAS) congratulated the entire team on their accomplishment and said, “I thank ELFA International and NTT DATA for the donation of Hysteroscope Unit to the Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar, the entire Kashmir region will benefit from this service.” He added, “ELFA International has been doing a commendable job in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Gauri Bahulkar, Sr. Director of Global Corporate Social Responsibility at NTT DATA, emphasized the company’s dedication to addressing healthcare disparities. “Enhancing healthcare access and infrastructure in underserved states across India is important to us. Our support for the great work that ELFA International has undertaken in upgrading Lal Ded Hospital is a small step towards a healthier, more equitable future. We also hope that more CSR funding will reach states like Jammu and Kashmir, where the need to improve healthcare infrastructure is urgent,” she said.
“We are delighted to join hands with a global leader like NTT DATA in our mission to improve the healthcare facilities across Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Mehran Khan, CEO, ELFA International added. “Proper access to healthcare is integral to the dignity of the individual and these ambulances will enhance our ability to provide it in these remote areas.”