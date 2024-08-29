Srinagar,29th August 2024: ELFA International donated a Hysteroscope Unit to Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar with financial support from NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, NTT DATA partnered with ELFA International to support its mission of addressing the healthcare needs of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

A hysteroscopy is an essential instrument for performing minimally invasive procedures such as hysteroscopy. This procedure is crucial for diagnosing and treating intrauterine conditions, including abnormal bleeding, polyps, fibroids, and other uterine abnormalities. The availability of a hysteroscope will significantly enhance the hospital’s capability to provide high-quality care and improve patient outcomes.

The Hysteroscope Unit was handed over by the Chief Guest of the event Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah (IAS), Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education and Mr. Nazim Zai Khan (IAS), Mission Director National Health Mission, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, other dignitaries presented at the occasion included Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Hakak (JKAS), Administrator GMC and associated hospital, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Muzafer Jan, Medical Superintend LD Hospital, Mr. Mir Iftikhar Ahmad, Sr. Vice-President, ELFA International, Mr. Mehran Khan, CEO, ELFA International and senior team member of ELFA International.