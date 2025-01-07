Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Pvt. Ltd. Hosts Pediatric Health Camp in Sripura Village

Jharsuguda, January 07, 2025: Marking a significant milestone in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Pvt. Ltd. (ECAPL), successfully organized a pediatric health camp at the Sripura Village Community Centre. The event catered to over 61 children, aged one month to 13 years, from three villages, providing essential healthcare services. The camp was planned through a strategic partnership between the Epsilon Foundation and NGO Utkal Needs, demonstrating the power of collaborative community service. The event was organized in the presence of Shri Digambar Bhoi, Member of the Zila Parishad.

Applauding the initiative, Shri Digambar Bhoi, Member, Zila Parishad, said, “The Pediatric Health Camp in Sripura Village has set a new benchmark with this initiative. I commend Epsilon Foundation and Utkal Needs for their dedication and vision. It is crucial that we continue to support and expand healthcare initiatives in dermatology, orthopedics, and other critical areas to ensure the well-being of our community.”

Additionally, a distinguished medical team, led by Dr. D. Tandi, Assistant Professor at Medical College Sundargarh, and Dr. Pattanaik, Medical Officer of PHC Sripura, delivered expert pediatric care. The camp addressed vital healthcare needs while ensuring appropriate medication distribution, overseen by a professional team including doctors and pharmacists.

Vikram Handa, Director, Epsilon Foundation, stated, “The pediatric health camp exemplifies our commitment to community well-being and meaningful change in Jharsuguda. At Epsilon, we firmly believe that focus in healthcare is pivotal for fostering sustainable growth and uplifting communities.” “We extend our gratitude to the health department and local administration for their support, which contributed to this medical camp’s success. This initiative shows Epsilon’s commitment to improving community health outcomes and sets a promising foundation for future healthcare interventions in the region.” He added.

Epsilon Carbon Ashoka representatives Dr. Dayanand Awasthi and Mr. Hemaranjan Pattanaik, reiterated the company’s commitment to fostering community welfare. Sarpanch representative Mr. Saroj Kalo and ECAPL’s Deokinandan, actively supported the initiative.