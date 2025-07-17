Everyday Hassles of Mothers: How they can prioritize Health with Proper Nutrition, Exercise, and Supplements

By – Arushi Jain, Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Motherhood is an amazing journey—but it’s also a challenging one. Whether you’re changing diapers, shuttling kids to school, working in an office, or taking care of teenagers or elderly parents, something that tends to fall by the wayside is your own health. For mothers of every age, maintaining physical and mental well-being isn’t a nicety—it’s a necessity. With the right combination of nutrition, exercise, and thoughtful supplementation, moms can regain control of their health even in the midst of daily chaos.

Nutrition through the Decades

In their 20s and 30s, most women start motherhood as they are still getting used to their own transforming bodies. Throughout this phase, nutrition is crucial—not only for general energy but also for maintenance of pregnancy, postpartum healing, and lactation. Young mothers must pay attention to a balanced intake of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals. Special care should be taken regarding nutrients such as folic acid, iron, calcium, and vitamin D, particularly in pregnancy.

For mothers in their 40s and 50s, the concentration tends to revert to coping with hormonal changes, managing bone health, and metabolism. They may begin noticing muscle loss, more weight gain, and more fatigue; therefore, it’s very important that they consume more sources of fibre, and eat some lean protein,seeds and whole grains. Foods high in calcium and vitamin D—like leafy greens, dairy, and fortified cereals—are essential to prevent bone density loss and osteoporosis, which becomes a real concern during perimenopause and menopause.

Everyday Nutrition Habits That Help

No matter your age, there are core habits that every mother can benefit from. Beginning the day with a healthy breakfast assists in revving up metabolism and sustaining stable energy levels. Drinking plenty of water is essential—having 8-10 glasses a day keeps the digestive system running, mind focused, and body functioning at its best. Portion control, eating whole foods rather than processed foods, and being attuned to the body’s signals of hunger can all help to achieve a healthy weight without resorting to restrictive diets. Adding a variety of vegetables to daily meals is another key habit—rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, they support immunity, digestion, and long-term health. Aim for colourful plates to ensure a mix of nutrients.

These fundamentals like mindful eating, reducing processed sugar intake, and incorporating all foods in meals on a daily basis can go a long way towards maintaining a mother’s health. Such subtle yet regular decisions not only ensure nutritional requirements are fulfilled but also set a good example for children and promote healthy habits in the family.

Don’t Forget Movement

Nutrition is one side of the coin, and physical activity is the other. Daily movement does not have to include a gym membership. It may be a 20-minute walk with a stroller, yoga in the living room, or dancing in the kitchen while cooking dinner. The secret is to be consistent. Exercise not only assists in weight management and improving mood but also aids in cardiovascular health, builds bone density, and overall mental acuity. For mothers feeling overwhelmed, even a short burst of movement can serve as an emotional reset button. Incorporating strength training a couple of times a week can further enhance muscle tone, improve posture, and support long-term metabolic health. Simple bodyweight exercises at home are often enough to get started. Adding a few minutes of pranayama or focused breathing can also help calm the nervous system and enhance mental clarity.

The Role of Nutraceuticals

In today’s fast-paced world, diet alone may not meet every nutritional need. That’s where nutraceuticals—a combination of “nutrition” and “pharmaceutical”—can help. These are nutritional foods, functional drinks, and dietary supplements that deliver health benefits beyond the provision of basic nutrition. Nutraceuticals such as iron, omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, and vitamin D supplements may be beneficial for mothers, particularly those suffering from fatigue, sleep disturbances, or hormonal imbalances.

Nonetheless, it is important to remember that supplements should only be considered as complements to a balanced diet, not as replacements to good health. Always speak to your healthcare provider before adding a new supplement to your diet (especially if pregnant or breastfeeding), and follow the safe-dose recommendations if you decide to use any supplement.

Tailoring Nutrition for Life Stages

Pregnant women should concentrate on prenatal vitamins, consuming quality protein, and eating small frequent meals to decrease nausea and promote the growth of a foetus. Nursing mothers need to concentrate on consuming plenty of calories, staying extra hydrated, and eating foods with high nutrient density to manage the caloric needs of breastfeeding.

Many times mothers with kids are so busy thinking of their kids’ meals that they forget to have their own, let alone a balanced meal! However, it is important to treat nutrition as a family habit by prioritizing time to sit down together and enjoy balanced meals. For moms in their middle age, modifiable portion sizes and being active become even more critical as their metabolism naturally slows down. It is important to think about bone strengthening nutrients and combining balanced macros (carbs, protein and fat) and strength-based activity during this time.

Small Steps, Big Impact

If you’re a mother reading this and feeling overwhelmed, take a breath. You don’t need a perfect meal plan or a rigid workout schedule to make progress. Start by drinking more water, taking 10 minutes to stretch, or adding one more vegetable to your plate. These small choices, done consistently, add up.

Prioritizing health doesn’t mean putting yourself above your family—it means making sure you’re well enough to care for them. As the saying goes, “You can’t pour from an empty cup.” Nourish yourself, move your body, rest when you can, and don’t hesitate to lean on supplements when needed.

Mothers do a lot for others. It’s time to start doing a little more for themselves, too.