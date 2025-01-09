Fernandez Hospital Anniversary: Blood Donation Drive

Hyderabad, 9 January 2025: Fernandez Foundation, in collaboration with the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), organised a highly successful blood donation drive on 8 January 2025, commemorating the 14th anniversary of Fernandez Hospital, Hyderguda. This initiative was aimed to save lives and ensure an adequate supply of blood for patients in need, particularly those battling conditions like Thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

The drive saw an overwhelming response, with over 100 donors coming forward to contribute. Participants included Fernandez Foundation staff, members of the TSCS, patients’ families, and members of the community, showcasing a strong collective effort toward a vital cause.

Dr Tejaswini Kushnoor, Associate Director, Administration & Operations, Fernandez Foundation, expressed gratitude to all the donors, saying, “Each unit of blood donated today represents a lifeline for patients in need. This overwhelming response reflects our community’s commitment to supporting healthcare beyond hospital walls.” Mr Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary, Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, emphasised the importance of such initiatives: “Regular blood donations are crucial for individuals with chronic blood disorders who require ongoing transfusions. We are proud to partner with Fernandez Foundation to make a meaningful impact.”

The blood donation drive collected 100 units of blood, which will directly benefit patients requiring transfusions, particularly those under the care of the TSCS. Volunteers from both organisations ensured a seamless experience for donors, and attendees were educated on the importance of regular blood donation.