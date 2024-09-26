Hyderabad, 26th September 2024: Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospitals concluded its 3rd edition of the annual conference, “Optimizing Fetal Outcomes,” today in Hyderabad. The event featured speakers from CIMAR (Kochi), BN Clinic (Kolkata), PSG Medical College (Coimbatore), Wadia Maternity & Central Railway Hospital (Mumbai), and the Apollo Cradle Fetal Medicine Department, led by Dr. Amitha Indersen and her team.

The conference was conceptualized in 2022 by Dr. Amitha Indersen, Head of the Department of Fetal Medicine at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospitals Hyderabad, aimed at obstetricians and gynecologists in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Under her guidance, several meaningful fetal medicine conferences, webinars, and workshops have been conducted across the country.

Dr. Amitha Indersen stated, “At the end of every pregnancy, the aspiration of every fetal medicine specialist is a healthy baby and a happy mother. When things go wrong, the field of fetal therapy can help bring the pregnancy to term and allow for the delivery of a healthy baby, or one that can be managed after birth. This improves the chances of a successful pregnancy and the quality of life for the newborn.”

Currently, there is an increasing number of patients conceiving through IVF, leading to a rise in twin and triplet pregnancies. These high-risk pregnancies often present complications, such as growth abnormalities and defects, or risks associated with twin complications. In cases of twins, triplets, or higher-order multiple pregnancies, there is a risk of abnormalities due to imbalances in blood and nutrient sharing, as well as potential issues where an abnormality in one fetus can jeopardize the others. If left untreated, these complications can result in the loss of the entire pregnancy.

Our fetal medicine experts are equipped to identify these issues, which are often not well understood. Once identified, state-of-the-art fetal therapy options can help safeguard healthy fetuses and improve chances of survival through procedures such as radiofrequency ablation, laser therapy, and fetoscopy surgery.

In cases where one of the fetuses is abnormal, these fetal procedures can help protect the normal fetuses and ensure their health. Fetoscopy surgery, one of the latest treatment options available, can involve placing a device in the fetal airway to enhance lung growth and development in babies with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, as well as performing surgeries to correct neural tube defects before birth.

This annual event aims to integrate insights from the Departments of Genetics, Neonatology, and Fetal Super Specialties, ultimately striving to ensure safer pregnancies and healthier fetuses.

Dr. Vijay Aggarwal, Director of Medical Services, shared her thoughts: “Fetal medicine plays a crucial role in modern obstetrics by providing comprehensive care for both the mother and the fetus. It ensures early detection and management of potential complications, thereby improving pregnancy outcomes and reducing risks for both mother and baby.”

The conference was attended by renowned and experienced doctors from across India and focused on enhancing knowledge in fetal care, particularly in improving outcomes for fetal abnormalities. Topics included Early Pregnancy Prognostication, Neurosonogram, stages of Placenta Accreta Spectrum, Fetal Therapy, RPOC of unexpectedly complex pregnancies, TTTS stages and experiences, Antenatal Red Cell Antibody Screening, and Fetal Anemia. The objective of this conference was to provide exposure to recent advances in fetal therapies and high-risk pregnancies.