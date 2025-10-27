Flout Launches as India’s First Precision Skincare Company Focused on Skin Longevity

India, New Delhi, October 27th, 2025: Flout, a prestige skincare brand, today announced its official launch with a mission to redefine skincare for Indian women through longevity-focused, clinically proven, proprietary and patent-filed formulations. Built from the ground up in India, Flout combines global-grade science with local biological insight to deliver products that are both superior in efficacy and accessible in price.

Founded by Rachna Bahadur, former Partner at Bain & Company, Flout was created to fill a critical gap in the market. Global brands often adapt formulas designed for lighter skin tones and cooler climates, while local brands lean heavily on heritage without robust clinical validation. Flout bridges this gap with precision formulations designed for the realities of Indian skin: earlier skin transitions (Indian women reach menopause on average five years earlier than global peers), barrier fragility, pigmentation, and environmental stress.

A Longevity-First Philosophy

Flout rejects the “anti-ageing” narrative. Instead, its philosophy centers on prolonging the healthspan of skin – restoring vitality, building resilience, and supporting women through change rather than reversing time. With the guiding belief of “Maximal Formulations. Minimal Routines.”, Flout creates multi-active products that simplify daily rituals while multiplying results.

Science at the Core: Clinical, Proprietary, Future-Proof

Flout distinguishes itself with uncompromising scientific rigor:

Each formula is designed to target specific benefits, created with elite ingredients, tested, and presented in a non-prescription aesthetic avatar. Clinical Trials, Not Just Perception Surveys : Every product undergoes in-vivo clinical testing on Indian women aged 35–60, with dermatologist grading, instrumentation, and high-resolution Visia imaging. This goes far beyond the subjective “user trials” most brands rely on.

All formulations are developed from scratch and owned by Flout, including one patent filed formula Publishing Data: Tests were registered in the Clinical Trials Registry India. Study results are being published in international medical journals (in process).

Products are built to the EU’s strictest safety standards, with ingredient grades chosen to meet regulations years ahead. Flout even sources advanced new polymers from Dow, not yet widely available in India, ensuring safety and efficacy No Dusting: Every ingredient is included at an effective concentration and supported synergistically by others; INCI lists are purposeful and concise.

Clinical Results: Proof in Numbers

Boundless (Multi-Active Moisturiser): +81% moisturization across 10 skin layers, +53% hydration, –15% skin roughness, –15% reduction in trans epidermal water loss, +40% brightness in 4 weeks. Differences are noticeable even in 1 week. Suitable for all skin types and Indian weather conditions.

+81% moisturization across 10 skin layers, +53% hydration, –15% skin roughness, –15% reduction in trans epidermal water loss, +40% brightness in 4 weeks. Differences are noticeable even in 1 week. Suitable for all skin types and Indian weather conditions. Own Time (Restorative Hybrid Serum): +57% hydration, +25% elasticity, –39% visible fine lines, –20% wrinkle depth, +20% brightness in 8 weeks. The difference is noticeable as early as 4 weeks. Patent pending.

Designed for Indian Skin, Built to Outperform

Flout’s formulations are tailored to the specific biology and lived conditions of Indian women — from hormonal shifts and earlier menopause to humidity, pollution, and pigmentation. Tested on women aged 35–60, the products are designed to address the toughest skin challenges, ensuring they work even better on younger, more resilient skin.

By building and manufacturing in India, Flout makes its prestige formulations more accessible, This makes Flout significantly more accessible than global prestige imports, while offering complex, clinically validated science.

Brand Ethos: Evidence, Integrity, Individuality

Flout’s identity is built on three principles:

Evidence-led: Clinical truth, never hype.

Clinical truth, never hype. Principled: Integrity across sourcing, testing, and communication.

Integrity across sourcing, testing, and communication. Liberating: Skincare that supports women through change, without casting ageing as a flaw.

This ethos extends into packaging and design – structured, minimal, and purposeful, with inserts reinforcing its philosophy: “Skin isn’t static. Neither are you.”

With over a decade of experience advising consumer giants and a personal passion for women’s health, Rachna Bahadur brings both rigor and empathy to Flout. Her background in mathematics (St. Stephen’s College) and business (Wharton MBA) underscores her analytical approach, while her study of perimenopause and women’s health shaped her vision: to build a brand that honours individuality, respects biology, and delivers products that outperform global benchmarks.