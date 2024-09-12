Bengaluru, 12 September 2024: Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, has reached an impressive milestone by performing over 1000 Robot-aided surgeries using the Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System at Bannerghatta Road highlighting the hospital’s expertise and commitment to advanced surgical techniques. This accomplishment not only underscores the hospital’s capabilities but also its role in leading the adoption of cutting-edge technology in urology. In addition, the introduction of the Da Vinci X system at Fortis Cunningham Road signifies the hospital’s ongoing investment in expanding access to state-of-the-art surgical options. Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru is at the forefront of integrating robotic technology into their surgical practices, which has led to improved patient outcomes, shorter recovery times, and increased precision in complex procedures.

The Urology Team led by Dr. Mohan Keshavamurthy, has successfully performed more than 1,000 robotic surgeries over the past 79 months, since the installation of the Da Vinci surgical system at Fortis Bannerghatta Road in 2018. These surgeries span a broad range of complex procedures across Uro-Oncology, Uro-Gynaecology, Reconstructive Urology, and Kidney Transplantation. The surgeries conducted via Da Vinci Xi Robot include 92 Robotic Kidney Transplants, 398 Nerve-Sparing Robotic Radical Prostatectomies, 282 Robotic Complex Partial Nephrectomies and 54 Pediatric Robotic Procedures, amongst others.

One such case is that of Patient Amar (name changed), a 50-year-old man who underwent multiple procedures in his hometown Kolkata, for a stone in the Ureter. During the surgical procedure, there were intra-operative complications that led to a traumatic injury to the ureter. A surgical procedure to examine the abdominal cavity was performed, however the ureter could not be repaired. As a result of the injured ureter, a tube was inserted to drain urine from the kidney (Nephrostomy). These complications led to recurrent urinary tract infections in the patient, requiring multiple ICU admissions. The patient was eventually airlifted from Kolkata to Fortis Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, where doctors successfully performed robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery to repair the ureteric injury.

Speaking about the case, Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy, Director – Urology, Uro-oncology, Uro-gynaecology, Andrology, Transplant & Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru and Chairman, Renal Sciences Specialty Council, Fortis Hospitals, India said, “This was a complicated case considering the patients ureter was damaged. We performed a challenging complex Ileo-Vesical, where a part of the small intestine was used to replace the damaged ureter, connecting it to the bladder to restore urine flow. Additionally, ureteral stenting was done wherein a thin, flexible plastic tube was placed temporarily in the ureter to help urine pass from the kidney into the bladder. The surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged within a week. This case highlights our expertise in utilizing robot-assisted techniques to enhance kidney-related surgeries, whether for performing complex procedures or addressing complications from prior surgeries done elsewhere.” “As part of our ongoing commitment to providing the highest clinical care in Bengaluru, we have now launched the Da Vinci X robotic surgical system at Fortis Cunningham Road. This cutting-edge technology will further enhance surgical precision, shorten recovery times, and improve overall patient outcomes, reflecting our dedication to advancing healthcare through the latest innovations,” added Dr Mohan.

Da Vinci X is a cutting-edge robotic surgical system revolutionizing the performance of complex procedures by assisting the surgeons with exceptional vision, precision and control through a minimally invasive approach. This advanced technology provides key advantages such as enhanced surgical precision with incredibly fine movements that minimize damage to surrounding tissues, improved visualization through high-definition 3D images for a clearer view of the surgical site, and reduced pain and scarring thanks to smaller incisions. Additionally, there is lower risk of infection, faster recovery, shorter hospital stays and a quick return to normal activities. These benefits make Da Vinci X particularly valuable for individuals with diabetes or other underlying health conditions who face higher risks of complications from traditional surgeries.