Free Health Check-up Camp Organized by Odia Samaj Tripura at Durgabari

Agartala, October 5, 2025: Odia Samaj Tripura, in collaboration with ILS Hospital, Agartala, organized a Free Health Check-up Camp at Durgabari Tea Estate on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The camp aimed to provide basic healthcare facilities and medical consultation to residents of Durgabari, Laxmilunga, and nearby areas.

A nine-member medical team from ILS Hospital, led by Dr. Tushar Tudu, rendered free health check-up and consultation services covering multiple disciplines such as orthopaedics, dermatology, paediatrics, and general medicine.

The camp commenced at 11:00 a.m., and around 80 beneficiaries, including children, youth, women, and elderly residents, registered for medical examination and advice.

Odia Samaj Tripura made all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the camp, including seating facilities, waiting area, drinking water, distribution of medicines, and food packets for the registered beneficiaries and their attendants.

The event concluded at around 3:00 p.m., with villagers expressing heartfelt appreciation for the noble initiative and community service rendered by Odia Samaj Tripura in association with ILS Hospital, Agartala.