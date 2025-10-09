From Hyderabad to 130 Countries: India Leads Global Cancer Awareness Movement

Hyderabad, September 09, 2025 : The Quambiant Global Cancer Awareness Run, organised by Grace Cancer Foundation, is set to take place on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad. What began as a local initiative has now expanded to 130 countries, positioning India at the forefront of the Global Cancer Awareness Movement.

With an expected participation of over 1.5 lakh individuals in both physical and virtual modes, the run is themed: “Run for Grace and Screen for Life.”

The run will be held in three Categories: 2K, 5K, and 10K. In Hyderabad alone, over 30,000–40,000 runners are expected to participate, including 10,000 Navodaya students

Hyderabad is not only hosting India’s biggest cancer awareness run, but also anchoring the world’s largest global cancer awareness event. This unique initiative is raising funds for 1 lakh free doorstep cancer screenings for underprivileged communities across India—transforming awareness into access.

“Most runs raise awareness. The Global Grace Cancer Run goes beyond—it funds the world’s largest community cancer screening drive. We’re literally taking cancer care to villages through mobile units,” said Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Founder, Grace Cancer Foundation.

He added, “A ₹1,000 test can prevent a family from spending ₹10–15 lakhs later on treatment. Early detection is the most cost-effective way to fight cancer.” It is a Movement fuelled by Fitness, Technology, & Global Participation

The hybrid model allows anyone—from New York to Nairobi to Rajahmundry—to join the cause. Last year’s edition saw 1.5 lakh runners globally, and the initiative has touched 1.4 crore lives over the past 11 years. In 2025 alone, over 61,000 people have benefited from mobile cancer screening campaigns.

Dr Chinnababu noted that the run enables early detection of breast and cervical cancers, advocates for healthy lifestyle changes and identifies new diabetes and hypertension cases, improving treatment and outcomes “It’s not just an event, it’s a movement—powered by youth and technology,” he emphasised.

The proceeds from the 8th edition of the run will fund 1 lakh screenings for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). It will deliver healthcare to rural India via mobile screening units

Quambiant Developers, Evernorth and Ryan support this global initiative