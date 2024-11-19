From Ovarian Cancer to Motherhood: Baishali’s Extraordinary Emotional Journey

19th November’24, Mumbai/Kolkata: For many women, marriage and motherhood are deeply cherished aspirations. However, for Baishali Bhattacharya, these dreams were nearly shattered when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her incredible journey—from being diagnosed with a dysgerminoma (a malignant tumour) at the age of 23 to naturally giving birth in June 2024—stands as a powerful testament to medical excellence and the resilience of the human spirit. Under the dedicated care of Dr. Arunava Roy, Senior Consultant & Head (Gynaecologic Oncology & Women Cancer Initiative), Robotic Surgery, Surgical Oncology, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, and Dr. Chandrima Dasgupta, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Thyroid Diseases, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Baishali not just conceived naturally, she overcame the challenges of a high-risk pregnancy after undergoing intensive cancer treatment.

Baishali’s story began in 2018, when she was diagnosed with an ovarian cyst. However, medication proved ineffective, prompting the recommendation for surgery. Her surgeon discovered an ovarian malignant tumour in her right ovary, through the biopsy. Following her diagnosis, Baishali did not pursue additional treatment after the initial surgery due to the absence of proper guidance. Unfortunately, her cancer relapsed within a year, and her condition worsened. After consultations with various oncologists in and outside the city, Baishali and her family finally reached Dr. Arunava Roy, who quickly realised the urgency of Baishali’s situation, as her cancer had advanced and spread to her rectum. He recommended immediate surgery.

While describing her situation, Dr. Arunava Roy shared, “When I met Baishali and her mother for the first time at my chamber, they were in dire straits as a family. Her case was incredibly complex and delicate; my primary goal was to remove the tumour while preserving her fertility, as she was just 25 then. I and my team performed a nine-hour surgery in August 2020 to remove the diseased ovary, affected portion of the rectum, and her right fallopian tube while carefully preserving her healthy ovary and uterus. Despite the complexity, her prognosis was positive. Family understanding and support are perhaps the most important aspect of treatment for a cancer patient. I have to say that Baishali found her pillar of strength in her mother, who stood by her through the entire journey from diagnosis to treatment and finally the difficult months of her pregnancy. Her pregnancy was precious, as it came through a lot of hardships and after the roughest patch in her life. I wish the happiness in her life continues to grow.”

After the surgery in August 2020, Baishali underwent six cycles of chemotherapy, completing her treatment by January 2021. Under regular supervision, her health gradually improved. In November 2022, she married and, within a few months, received the surprising and joyful news that she had conceived naturally within a few months. Given her medical history, Baishali’s pregnancy was considered high-risk.

Reflecting on her pregnancy, Dr. Chandrima Dasgupta, who is a high-risk pregnancy specialist, shared, “Baishali’s case is a powerful reminder that cancer is not the end. Each case is unique, but with the right treatment and care, many women can still achieve their dream of motherhood. Her uterus and healthy ovary were saved, which allowed her to conceive naturally and deliver safely. Her strength and optimism played a huge role in her recovery and successful pregnancy.” Baishali, now 29-year-old, a corporate employee with a leading beauty brand, shared her journey and said, “There were times when I lost hope. Hearing the word ‘cancer’ at such a young age felt like the end of everything I had dreamed of—marriage, motherhood, a normal life. But Dr. Arunava Roy never gave up on me. After my surgery, he told my mother that I would not suffer anymore. His words and actions strengthened me, and Dr. Chandrima Dasgupta’s care during my pregnancy was a blessing. Today, I am holding my daughter in my arms, and I am eternally grateful for the medical team that made this possible. I am enjoying my maternity leave now and will join the office in a few months.”

The story of Baishali is a hope for several women affected by cancer who still dream of a family of their own. It proves that if she has been cured with proper care and support, winning over the dreaded cancer is still within human reach.