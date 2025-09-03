From Pain to Peak Performance in Modern Spine Care

By – Dr. Saijyot Raut, Spine Surgeon, OneSpine

Low back pain is no longer just a nuisance; it is one of India’s most widespread health challenges. A study published in The Lancet Rheumatology recently estimated that there are 87.5 million cases of low back pain in the country. Other analyses suggest that nearly 66% of the population will experience it at some point in their lives. For many, it means a reduced quality of life, loss of productivity, and a constant struggle with mobility.

What is even more concerning is that spine problems are now affecting people at a much younger age. Doctors are reporting a sharp rise in slipped discs and chronic pain among professionals in their twenties and thirties. Sedentary work patterns, long hours at desks, poor posture, and reduced physical activity are quietly reshaping spine health in India’s urban centres.

The way we address these issues, however, has changed dramatically. A generation ago, invasive open surgery was often the default approach for severe spine conditions. Today, the landscape is very different. Minimally invasive methods, such as, endoscopic surgery, navigation-assisted techniques, and robotic precision tools, have made treatment safer, less traumatic, and quicker to recover from. For patients, that means a shorter hospital stay, fewer complications, and a faster return to daily life.

But the real transformation goes beyond technology. Modern spine care is increasingly holistic. It begins with early diagnosis and education, ensuring that patients understand the cause of their pain in simple, clear terms. It prioritises non-surgical treatments whenever possible, ranging from physiotherapy and structured exercise to targeted injections and counselling. When surgery is unavoidable, minimally invasive procedures are chosen as a last resort, supported by careful rehabilitation afterwards.

A typical case highlights how this approach changes outcomes. A 40-year-old professional came in with severe back pain that had persisted for months and threatened his ability to keep working. With a minimally invasive intervention, followed by a rehabilitation programme tailored to his lifestyle and supported by regular digital check-ins, his pain resolved quickly. Within weeks he was not only back at his desk, but also back to living without fear of recurring injury.

Rehabilitation itself has become a central pillar of treatment. Rather than an afterthought, it now includes personalised exercise routines, ergonomic advice, and continuity of care through follow-up calls or digital platforms. These small but consistent touches often make the biggest difference in helping patients protect their spines for the long term.

Another important change is accessibility. In many Indian cities, specialised centres are now bringing all aspects of spine care—diagnostics, medical treatment, surgical expertise, and rehabilitation—under one roof. This integrated model reduces stress for patients, improves outcomes, and ensures that care is both comprehensive and convenient.

Spine health is shifting from a reactive model to a preventive one. The future lies in catching problems early, using technology to make interventions gentler, and supporting patients with holistic after-care. It is no longer about just managing pain, it is about restoring people to their peak, helping them work, move, and live fully.