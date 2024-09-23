Gaudium IVF Becomes First Indian IVF Brand to Establish a Global Office in the UK

Delhi 23 September 2024: Gaudium IVF, India’s leading fertility chain, has achieved a remarkable global milestone by launching its first international center in London. This expansion positions Gaudium as the first Indian IVF brand to establish a presence in the UK, reinforcing its commitment to delivering advanced fertility solutions globally.

The London center, Gaudium IVF UK, was inaugurated by Dr. Manika Khanna, Dr. Manika Khanna, Founder and CEO of Gaudium IVF fondly known as the “Mother of Miracles” for her groundbreaking work in IVF. Dr. Khanna expressed her pride in this momentous occasion:

“We are honored to be the first Indian IVF brand to establish a global footprint. This is not just a milestone for Gaudium but also for the IVF industry as a whole. Our goal has always been to revolutionize fertility care, and this move strengthens our ability to provide world-class, accessible IVF treatments to families worldwide.”

The launch event saw support from prominent figures such as Indian playback singer and presenter Mr. Bali Brahmbhatt, Mrs. Alina D’Addison, Founder of Adaptaa, Dr. Gaurav Hans, Founder of GV Healthcare, and Dr. Premila Kollipara, a leading London-based healthcare practitioner in Obstetrics & Gynaecology.

Gaudium IVF UK is set to be a comprehensive hub for advanced fertility treatments, specializing in recurrent IVF failures and unexplained infertility. With the increasing global demand for fertility care and medical tourism, this center will cater to patients from the UK and around the world, making Gaudium a truly global brand.

With London being a key center for international healthcare, Gaudium’s new office is strategically positioned to support both local and international patients. As noted by the WHO, around 5-7% of the global population faces unexplained infertility. Gaudium IVF is committed to addressing this challenge with its cutting-edge treatments.

This expansion underscores Gaudium IVF’s leadership in global fertility care and its mission to bring compassionate, accessible, and state-of-the-art fertility solutions to couples worldwide.